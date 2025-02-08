CJ Luster's game-saving block is the difference in Stony Brook's win over Hofstra

CJ Luster II bounced.

Once. Twice.

And then yelled.

The sophomore guard had, moments earlier leapt at Cruz Davis, who had spotted up for a corner three. The ball left Davis’ hands only to be deflected by Luster.

“That might be the first block of his life,” Geno Ford quipped, a few minutes after Luster’s block with four seconds remaining guaranteed Stony Brook’s 80-75 win over Hofstra in a late-Saturday afternoon matinee at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex.

“He probably wants the highlight,” Ford said. “Because I don’t think he’s had one since playing Nerf ball when he was seven.”

Ford could afford to be lighthearted since the Seawolves (6-19) ended a three-game losing streak. Andre Snoddy finished with a double-double, 27 points and 12 rebounds. Luster added 26.

“Hopefully we can…start playing with some confidence,” Ford said.

His counterpart, Speedy Claxton, was not nearly as sanguine after Hofstra, which fell to 12-13 with its third straight loss.

“Until we get some toughness we’re not going to win another game. It is a serious, serious, serious lack of toughness in that locker room with these kids,” Claxton said during his two-minute and 35-second postgame press availability. “...I don’t know if they even care in that locker room.”

The Long Island rivals last met on Mar. 11, 2024, in the CAA semifinals at Washington D.C.’s Entertainment and Sports Arena. The Seawolves won that encounter, 63-59, to reach the conference championship game for the first time in the program’s two-year history as a CAA member school and, in doing so, ended the Pride’s season.

Three hundred and thirty-four days later, the first of two regular season contests was a matchup between the conference’s 10th-place team (Hofstra) and its 13th-place squad (Stony Brook).

Which maybe should not have been completely unexpected since the teams have eight players who were not on the 2023-24 editions.

“You look at Hofstra, you look at Stony Brook, it’s a lot of new names,” Ford said. “The teams that have had success have been together and played together.”

Benefitting any clash involving long-time antagonists, what transpired over the course of two hours and nine minutes was often gritty and wholly competitive.

The Pride led 33-31 at halftime. Davis (seven), Jean Aranguren (seven), and Michael Graham (seven) scored 21 of the Pride’s 33 points.

Davis led Hofstra with 24, and Aranguren had 17, and Graham recorded a double-double of his own, 13 points and 10 rebounds,

Despite the numbers, Claxton was underwhelmed.

“Why the hell would I be impressed,” Claxton said. “What would I be impressed about?”

The second half picked up where the first half ended, with Stony Brook and Hofstra exchanging body shots. The Pride outscored the Seawolves, 26-21, over the first 11:27 of the second half, culminating with Davis’ three from the left side that caused Ford to call timeout.

Trailing 59-52 following the timeout, Stony Brook responded with a 17-6 run to regain the lead, 69-65. During the stretch, Luster knocked down three straight free throws after being fouled by Davis to give the Seawolves their first lead since late in the first half. He was followed by Snoddy, who made two free throws of his own and drilled a three.

The Pride cut the deficit to two on two Graham free throws, but Sabry Phillips’ jumper in the lane pushed Stony Brook’s lead to 71-67 and Luster added a free throw.

Davis’ two made free throws with 47 seconds left shrank the Seawolves’ lead to 72-69 and, after Stony Brook’s Leon Nahar made one-of-two free throws, Hofstra’s sophomore guard’s layup allowed the Pride to close to within two, 73-71.

Two Snoddy free throws pushed the lead to four, but Davis’ three in front of Hofstra’s bench with 26 seconds left made it 75-74. Stony Brook’s lead swelled to 77-74 on two Luster free throws. Aranguren made one of two free throws, but Luster and Davis knocked down three free throws in the final seconds.