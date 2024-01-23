Hofstra beats Stony Brook with second-half rally in 'Battle for Long Island'

Once again, in the so-called “Battle for Long Island,” Hofstra got tough when it counted the most.

The Pride took advantage of virtually every chance it got in the final eight minutes against Stony Brook and held the Seawolves off in the late going to pull out an 80-74 Coastal Athletic Association victory Monday night at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

The “Battle” has been a matter of pride for both schools, but the volume got turned up on the intensity before last season with Stony Brook joining the Pride in the CAA. That meant two games each season and far bigger stakes.

The games have been much more hotly contested since last season’s second meeting when Hofstra eked out a three-point win over the Seawolves to sustain its drive to the conference regular-season title.

And so it was again when the pair, both off to slow starts, reconvened.

Stony Brook (9-10, 2-4) held the upper hand from the middle of the first half to the middle of the second half before the Pride (10-9, 3-3) came on at the end to win for the third straight time and eighth time in the last nine meetings.

Darlinstone Dubar had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead Hofstra. Jacquan Carlos added 23 points and five assists and leading scorer Tyler Thomas had 11 points, limited to 5-for-16 shooting by tough defense from Tyler Stephenson-Moore and Sabry Philip.

Dean Noll had 19 points and Andre Snoddy, the 2020 Newsday all-Long Island second-teamer, added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Stony Brook.

Hofstra trailed by eight early in the second half, but gradually closed the gap on Stony Brook by speeding the Seawolves up on offense, in part with a full-court press that got three turnovers that the Pride turned into baskets.

It closed the margin to 53-52 on a pair of Carlos free throws with 10:44 to play and to 59-58 on a Thomas pull-up jumper with 7:40 to play. When Chris Maidoh missed a layup, Hofstra took it down court, found Dubar in the corner and he drove the baseline for a layup and a 60-59 lead. It was the Pride’s first lead since the middle of the first half.

Dubar followed an empty Seawolves possession with a layup and, after another failed SBU possession, Jacco Fritz found German Plotnikov for a layup and a 64-59 lead with 5:09 to go.

Hofstra this season has often found itself starting slow and then playing from behind. That wasn’t the case on Monday night with it needing less than seven minutes to build a double-digit lead. Stony Brook, however, found an answer. It used a 22-2 run that included seven points each from Noll and Maidoh and held the upper hand to a 37-32 halftime lead.

As has often been the case this season, Stephenson-Moore was instrumental for the Seawolves, but this time it wasn’t with his shooting and scoring. He and Sabry Philip blanketed Pride leading scorer Tyler Thomas and took him out of the Hofstra equation in the first half.

Thomas came into the game averaging 22.3 points and had just three points at the break on 1-for-6 shooting.Dubar did his best to pick up the slack with 15 of his points in the first 20 minutes, but the defensive effort on Thomas made Hofstra somewhat one-dimensional.

Hofstra built its early lead while the Seawolves made only one of their first 12 shots. When Carlos got a pass from Thomas and drained a three-pointer with 13:22 in the half, the Pride had a 15-4 lead.

Snoddy ignited the 22-2 run with a drive and Maidoh capped it with a three-point play for a 26-17 lead with 6:00 in the half.

Dubar scored the next nine Hofstra points as it closed to within 31-29 and 35-32 before Snoddy put back a Noll miss at the halftime buzzed for the five-point lead at intermission.