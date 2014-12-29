Stony Brook upsets No. 13 Washington, 62-57

It would have been difficult to predict this.

Washington (11-0) entered Sunday night's home game against Stony Brook ranked No. 13 in The Associated Press poll.

Stony Brook was 7-6, having recently ended a four-game road losing streak compiled against teams far inferior to the Huskies. The Seawolves had been 0-6 on the road -- and in Sunday night's game in Seattle, they were about as far from home as they could get.

They also had never beaten a team ranked in The AP's Top 25 in 13 tries since joining Division I in the 1999-2000 season.

But behind Kameron Mitchell and Jameel Warney, the Seawolves came back from a 16-point second-half deficit to upset Washington, 62-57, before 6,970 stunned fans at Alaska Airlines Arena.

"Very, very exciting win for our program and our university,'' said Steve Pikiell, whose team held the Huskies 15 points below their season average.

"It's a great win. It's the best win in school history,'' said Carson Puriefoy, whose three-pointer with 1:08 left tied the score at 57. "We beat the No. 13 team in the country. Our name is out there now. People know we're out there now and that we're a force to be reckoned with, not only in the America East but around the country.''

The Seawolves trailed 47-31 before Roland Nyama sank a three-pointer to ignite a 31-10 run in the final 13:04. Stony Brook didn't allow a field goal in the final 6:36 and didn't give up a point in the final 3:41.

"This game was all about toughness today,'' Puriefoy said. "We weren't making shots, and the defensive end is all about toughness. It's not about athleticism or smarts, it's about toughness. You've got to dig down deep and you've got to 'D' up, and I think we did that.''

Mitchell (12 points) hit four straight three-point tries in a key 18-6 run that cut Stony Brook's deficit from 49-34 to 55-52. SBU shot 7-for-9 from three-point range in the second half.

Warney (15 points, eight rebounds, six assists), who had 10 points in the second half, banked in a runner with 30 seconds left for SBU's first lead. Rayshaun McGrew (10 points, 14 rebounds) hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to make it 61-57.

"They're ranked for a reason,'' said Pikiell, noting that Washington had a size advantage at every position against his senior-less team. "I loved them on tape. I loved all the film. I thought they had no weaknesses.''

The Seawolves fell behind 28-14 but managed to stay reasonably close. "The first half, we kind of hung in there,'' Pikiell said. "We kind of kept swinging and I'm proud of my team for that trait.''

He added, "We go into conference, hopefully we've learned a lot from our non-conference. It's been a brutal schedule. We won't play in venues like this, there's no 7-footers in our league, so this bodes well, I hope.''

Robert Upshaw, the nation's leading shot-blocker at 4.6 per game, had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Nigel Williams-Goss also scored 10 points for Washington. Of the six players who spent the most time on the court for the Huskies, Upshaw is 7 feet, Jernard Jarreau (10 rebounds) is 6-10 and Shawn Kemp Jr. is 6-9, giving Washington a considerable size advantage over Stony Brook in the frontcourt.

"Mentally, we just weren't there," said 13th-year Washington coach Lorenzo Romar, who played five NBA seasons with the Warriors, Bucks and Pistons from 1980-85. "And with so much at stake, you wonder why not. Obviously, me as the head coach, should have had our guys better prepared to go out and finish this up, but I didn't do a good enough job, obviously."

-- GREG GUTES