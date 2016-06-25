Stony Brook’s Jameel Warney reaches agreement with Mavericks

It didn’t take long for three-time America East player of the year Jameel Warney to find a landing spot after being bypassed Thursday night in the two-round NBA Draft.

Less than an hour after the draft ended, the former Stony Brook star confirmed to Newsday that he had reached agreement on a contract with the Dallas Mavericks to play for their summer league team.

The Mavs were one of five teams that invited Warney to a pre-draft workout, and he said it was one of his top two workouts because he was making shots. Although he weighs 260, the 6-8 Warney is considered undersized for a power forward by some. But his 7-1 wingspan and his rebounding, passing and defensive skills give him a chance to succeed in the right system, and Mavs coach Rick Carlisle has emphasized those traits throughout his career.

As Warney said before the draft, ‘It’s just finding the right fit for me. Hopefully, I have the option to pick a nice team to be on and get a lot of exposure and playing time . . . I feel like I have an NBA body. When they see me up close, they can tell I’m pretty fast for my size. It gives people a sigh of relief.”