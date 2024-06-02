Tennessee's early eruption highlighted by Amick's grand slam sends Vols past Indiana 12-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Billy Amick hit a grand slam home run, Tennessee left the ballpark four times and batted .333 as a team en route to an 12-6 win over Indiana in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Even before Amick's grand slam in the third, Dean Curley and Christian Moore each hit two-run homers in the second to give Tennessee (52-11) a 4-0 lead.

Tennessee was so dominant at the plate that five players (Curley, Moore, Blake Burke, Dylan Dreiling and Hunter Ensley) each collected two hits. The Volunteers — with the highest win total in the country — finished 13 for 39 at the plate and drew 11 walks.

Devin Taylor hit a three-run homer for the Hoosiers in the bottom of the third to reduce their deficit to 9-3.

The Hoosiers (33-25-1) will face Southern Mississippi on Sunday for the right to face the Bulldogs in the regional championship later in the day on Sunday.