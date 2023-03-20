USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Dropped out: No. 16 Virginia Tech (12-7); No. 18 TCU (10-9); No. 21 Florida State (12-8); No. 25 Southern Mississippi (12-7).

Others receiving votes: TCU (10-9) 59; UC Santa Barbara (14-3) 52; Iowa (15-3) 43; West Virginia (15-4) 38; Virginia Tech (12-7) 34; Old Dominion (18-2) 25; Grand Canyon (14-5) 25; Southern Mississippi (12-7) 23; Florida State (12-8) 16; Auburn (13-6) 16; Oregon State (12-8) 9; Arizona (12-6) 8; Texas-San Antonio (18-3) 6; Duke (13-7) 6; Connecticut (12-5) 5; Northeastern (12-4) 4; Georgia Tech (14-6) 4; Georgia State (12-7) 2; Wofford (14-5) 1.