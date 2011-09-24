Vitale leads Dowling women over Nyack
Kristy Vitale scored the winner in the 109th minute to lift host Dowling over Nyack, 2-1, in women's soccer Saturday. Megan Emanuelo, who also had an assist, scored the tying goal at 60 minutes, 4 seconds for the Lions (6-2). Melissa Guglielmo made two saves for Dowling. Jen Martino scored for Nyack (4-5).
Farmingdale St. 1, Ithaca 1 (2 OT): Rebecca Richman scored with 6:15 left in regulation to tie it for Farmingdale State (6-1-2). Amanda Maass made six saves for the Rams. Caroline Jastremski scored in the first half for 14th-ranked Ithaca (5-0-2).
Molloy 3, NYIT 2: Sami Saad scored the winner off a pass from Alyssa Faller in the 85th minute for Molloy (4 -3-0, 1-1-0 ECC). Molloy's Nicole Valentine tied it in the 80th minute. Sina Windmueller scored twice for NYIT (5-3, 0-1).
Adelphi 2, LeMoyne 0: Emily Masiello and Michelle Hennessy scored and Sam Whitney made two saves for Adelphi (4-3, 3-3 NE-10).
St. Joseph's (L.I.) 2, Sage 0: Bethany Bianco and Victoria Hassett each scored and Michelle Gulino made six saves for St. Joseph's (4-2-1, 1-0 Skyline).
MEN'S SOCCER
St. Joseph's (L.I.) 2, Sage 0: John Dettori and Doug Kane scored and Chris Muhs had five saves for St. Joseph's (3-5, 2-0 Skyline).
SUNY Maritime 2, SUNY Old Westbury 0: Raphael Tavares and David Hraska Jr. each scored for Maritime (6-2, 2-0 Skyline). Old Westbury is 1-7, 1-1.
USMMA 2, Juniata 0: Kurt Olsen and Tim Anthone scored second-half goals and Gary Poilin made two saves to lead USMMA (6-2, 2-0 Landmark).
NYIT 3, Molloy 0: Matthew DiDonna, Harvey Houpe and Dominic Iovino each scored for NYIT (6-0-1, 1-0 ECC). Molloy is 0-7-1, 0-1-1.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Adelphi 3, AIC 0: Patawe Simms had nine kills, Bianca Hernandez 12 digs and Erika Loomer 20 assists to lead Adelphi (7-3, 2-0 NE-10) in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 win.
C.W. Post splits. Nakamae Namahoe had 21 kills and 15 digs, and Stephanie Schwarz 29 assists to lead the Pioneers in a 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 win over Merrimack. Lisa Delfs had 11 kills for Post (7-7) in a 19-25, 18-25, 19-25 loss to Pace.