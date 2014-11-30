Phil Jackson needs to address the Knicks' struggles

Derek Fisher has remained calm on the sideline, almost stoic at times, and has yet to criticize the Knicks publicly despite having many opportunities to do so.

Maybe Fisher, as a former player and first-time coach, believes it's counterproductive to kick a team while it's down. But someone or something needs to wake up and shake up the Knicks.

Phil Jackson, your thoughts?

The Knicks president has been in Los Angeles, where he had a doctor's appointment and spent Thanksgiving. But it's time for him to address the Knicks' struggles with his words and/or some moves.

Jackson has said he will be patient because the Knicks have seven new faces, a new staff and a new system. But he also said it should be clear by Thanksgiving or early December whether a player is "a learner or not a learner."

The Knicks are 4-13. Few of the players have excelled, and you can't use injuries as excuses when teams more banged up than the Knicks are winning at a higher clip.

Take the Pacers. They lost Paul George to injury and Lance Stephenson to free agency, David West has played only one game, and they had seven wins going into Saturday night.

"I hope everybody is frustrated, I hope everybody is concerned about what's going on, because we should be," Jose Calderon said.

Not having Carmelo Anthony the past two games because of back spasms hurt, of course. But they were losing when he was on the court.

Nevertheless, Friday was one of the nights that proved how much the Knicks rely on Anthony even if the triangle is supposed to be an equal-opportunity offense.

It was the Knicks' most non-competitive game of the season. There are going to be games when the Knicks don't have enough talent to win.Russell Westbrook proved that, playing on a totally different plane from his opponents. But the game was over in the first quarter.

Amar'e Stoudemire criticized the Knicks afterward for letting teams want it more than they do, calling it "unacceptable." Stoudemire shot 7-for-8 in the game, then hit the mark again with his assessment.

The Knicks needed Stoudemire to step up his game in Dallas, but he had 10 points, six fouls and seven turnovers in their overtime loss. But he isn't the franchise player he once was, so how much weight his words carry remains to be seen.

The Knicks need to hear from Jackson.

On the Mark

Outspoken Mavericks owner Mark Cuban conducts interviews while exercising on a stair climber before nearly every home game. You have to dodge his sweat, but he always gives reporters something.

When the Knicks visited Dallas this past week, Cuban discussed many things, including Anthony, Jackson and realignment.

Cuban said he wasn't overly confident that the Mavericks had a chance to sign Anthony after meeting with him in free agency.

"When you make a decision like that, either you're all in or you're not," Cuban said. "He had more money from New York, and if it wasn't immediate -- I'm in, let's go, let's close this thing -- chances are it's not going to happen.

"He didn't say yes. Any time someone doesn't say yes to you but you're ready to close the deal -- I'm from that ABC school of selling, always be closing, and I didn't even think I was getting the steak knives."

His last line, Cuban acknowledged, was from the film "Glengarry Glen Ross."

Cuban likes to poke fun at Jackson, his former rival when he was with the Lakers. But he said Jackson has been too quiet.

"He hasn't been real vocal that I've seen, so no repartee, as much as I'd like it," said Cuban, who complimented Jackson for trying to build the Knicks into a contender. "Good for him. He's got the [guts] and he has confidence. I give him a lot of credit. That's a good thing."

As for realignment, Cuban proposed that the Mavs, Spurs, Rockets and Pelicans move to the East and the Bulls, Pacers, Pistons and Bucks move to the West in an attempt to balance the conferences. Cuban hasn't discussed it with Adam Silver, but the commissioner is open to change.

Fast starts

No championships are won in November, but it's better to start fast than the alternative. Ask the Knicks, Bobcats, Thunder and Lakers.

The East-leading Raptors and the West's top two teams, the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, have been the most impressive teams in the league.

Toronto is 13-3 and ranks second in scoring, eighth in points allowed and first in point differential.

The Grizzlies (14-2) are just a sound team. They're a top-three defense and Marc Gasol is off to a great start. It might be hard for the Knicks or Spurs to pry him away from Memphis, where he has played his entire career.

Steve Kerr is doing a terrific job with the Warriors (13-2). They're still a high-powered offense -- Stephen Curry might be the MVP thus far -- but Kerr has Golden State playing much better defense than in past years. The Warriors are seventh in points allowed and first in differential.

Kerr, Jackson's first choice to coach the Knicks, looks as if he picked the right team to coach. The Warriors have a far better roster and are legit title contenders now.

Jason Kidd deserves credit for what he's done with the young Bucks. They entered Saturday night with 10 wins -- five fewer than they had all of last season.

Fast breaks

Russell Westbrook returned Friday against the Knicks after missing 14 games with a fractured hand and jokingly said goodbye to the civilian attire he wore on the bench as a spectator: "I'm about to take all my suits to the cleaners and I'm going to pick them up at the end of the season."

Four teenagers played in the Bucks-Timberwolves game and all four started: Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo for Milwaukee and Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine for Minnesota. It was the first time in NBA history that four teens played in the same game.

The Thunder had Brooklyn's Sebastian Telfair address the crowd before Wednesday's game and wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving - and waived him after the game.