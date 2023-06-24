If Yankees can just get into the playoffs, maybe Aaron Judge and their mojo will return

Three weeks ago, I was sitting in a bar/restaurant that had the Yankees-Dodgers game on the big TV with the sound off.

I happened to look up to see Aaron Judge crash into the chain-link fence in rightfield at Dodger Stadium to make one of the most amazing catches I’ve ever seen.

I did not know I was witnessing the end of the Yankees’ season.

At least that’s what the vast majority of Yankees fans had to be feeling on Saturday when they heard the news — delivered by Judge himself — that the toe injury he suffered making that amazing catch was worse than the team had revealed.

A torn toe ligament, Judge told reporters, and that has to be as painful as it sounds.

Three weeks after it happened, Judge still feels pain when he walks. That has to be as bad as it sounds if you were hoping to see the best player in baseball suit up in pinstripes anytime soon.

But you know what? The Yankees' season did not end on June 3 at Chavez Ravine. It did not end Saturday, when Judge played Walter Cronkite and revealed what every person with the Yankees probably already knew: He’s not coming back anytime soon.

Tough news. But the Yankees have to deal with it. And find a way to win, anyway.

This isn't the NBA, where an injury to a star can sink a season. This isn't the NFL and Judge isn't Aaron Rodgers with only Zach Wilson as a backup.

Is it a tall order? Sure, if you mean expecting the Yankees to win the World Series without Judge. But they can still get into the six-team AL postseason even if he misses a huge chunk of time, which sure seems likely now.

The other day, Judge’s predecessor as Yankees captain, Derek Jeter, had this to say: "I don’t think anyone in the Yankee organization is just going to sit there and say, ‘Hey we just got to get into the playoffs.’ I just think that’s the wrong mentality to have.

Sorry, Mr. Hall of Famer, five-time World Series champion and budding baseball announcer for Fox, but for the 2023 Yankees, it’s exactly the right mentality to have.

Just get in, baby, and then let the postseason chips fall where they may.

Who knows? Maybe Judge will even be ready to play by the time October comes around.

Too soon? Sorry. But any talk of “timetables” has to go out the window now. Judge will be back when he’s back. That’s the reality of the sad toe situation.

What we do know for sure is that going into play Saturday, the Yankees were a playoff team, even with all that has befallen them in 2023. They held a one-half game lead for the final AL wild card over the Angels and Blue Jays.

Unlike, say, the Mets — the new Worst Team Money Could Buy — the Yankees are squarely in the postseason picture.

And their first-round opponent, as things stood going into Saturday, would be the Yankees’ perennial postseason patsies, the Minnesota Twins. That thought has to cheer up Yankees fans.

Still, it’s OK for fans to curse fate and light a candle for Judge’s toe.

It’s not OK for the players to do the same, and there’s no evidence they are. The Yankees aren’t light on team spirit right now; they’re just light on results from key offensive players.

That means Giancarlo Stanton, who went into Saturday hitless in his previous 20 at-bats. And DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson, both of whom were not in the lineup against Texas. And Gleyber Torres and Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo, who were the heart of the order on Saturday.

That group has to carry the Yankees without Judge. Sure, they can sprinkle in surprise hits from the likes of Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney, but without Judge, the Yankees’ season is going to rise or fall on the bats of their veterans, plus whomever Brian Cashman imports before the trade deadline.

That’s right, the Yankees still should be buyers. They should go for it.

And when Judge is ready to join the party — whatever page of the baseball calendar that turns out to be — then the real Yankees season can begin.

The October one. Just like when Jeter played.