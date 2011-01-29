Towers appreciates Cashman

There was quite a bit of speculation this past week about what Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is going to do after his contract expires at the end of the season. Someone who is in a position to know - Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Kevin Towers, a close friend of Cashman's who worked for the Yankees last year - said he's not sure.

"We never really talk about that," Towers said. "I thought two or three years ago he might end up leaving, but he stayed then. He was raised in Kentucky, but he's more of an East Coast guy. When you're used to that pace and you go somewhere else, he probably wouldn't know what to do with himself."

Towers said his time with the Yankees gave him an appreciation of what life as the Yankees' GM is like. Warning: It's not for everyone, even in the post-George Steinbrenner era.

"After seeing what he has to go through on a daily basis, dealing with the media on a daily basis, all the people he has to answer to and all the pressures of being the GM of the New York Yankees, I have even more respect for him," Towers said. "It's a big animal. It's a beast. I think coming from the outside, I don't care how smart and how good you are, if you take somebody from the outside to run the New York Yankees, I think he'll be in for a big surprise."

Stat's all, folks

Cashman, speaking Tuesday with 1050 ESPN's Michael Kay, displayed his new-age statistical chops. Cashman brought up two stats he thinks show that Joba Chamberlain had a better 2010 than traditional numbers (3-4, 4.40 ERA) indicate. Here's a bit of the exchange:

BC: "He had a high Batting Average on Balls in Play [BABIP] and so I think that ultimately he was more unlucky than people realize. He had some tremendous overall numbers in terms of relief stuff. I just think the Batting Average on Balls in Play - if people buy into that statistic - kind of paints a picture of, you know what, this guy would be a huge bounce-back candidate . . . His ERA was 4.40. But his QERA was 3.27 and that's a more realistic number . . . ''

MK (interrupting): "What's a QERA?"

BC: "A QERA estimates what a pitcher's ERA should be solely based on his strikeout rate, his walk rate and his fly-ball/ground-ball ratio."

MK: "Uh-huh."

Davey: Rex is super

The Jets didn't make the Super Bowl, but coach Rex Ryan picked up a fan in 1986 Mets manager Davey Johnson, who knows a thing or two about talking tough and letting his players talk, too.

"I like it," he said. "I think one of the things you have to do is take the pressure off the players and put it on you. As a manager or coach, you let them go and express their talent. I think he did a great job all year. I was intrigued listening to him. I like his attitude."

Of course, Johnson's team backed up his boasting with a World Series title after he said the '86 Mets would "dominate" the NL East. Ryan's bunch has come up a victory short of the Super Bowl two years running.

Friday bloody Friday

News that the Marlins had to move a June home series against the Mariners to Seattle because of a U2 concert at Sun Life Stadium got us thinking: Might Bono & Co. be this year's concert attraction at Citi Field, following in the footsteps of Paul McCartney (2009) and the Dave Matthews Band (2010)? Or, if they aren't available to play, would they like to buy 20 to 25 percent of the Mets?