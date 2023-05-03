No way Jalen Brunson would be MIA for Knicks

You knew he was going to be out there.

You knew there was zero chance that Jalen Brunson was going to rest his sore right ankle Tuesday night, zero chance that he was going to be sitting on the bench with his team desperate to bounce back their Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat.

Both Brunson and the Knicks knew they had to make a statement Tuesday night to attempt to keep the Heat from taking control of this series. So, an hour after the Heat announced that Jimmy Butler, Mr. Postseason himself, was going to miss the game because of the ankle he sprained at the end of Game 1, the Knicks decided to throw all their chips on the table and announced that both Brunson and Julius Randle would play.

How pumped up were Randle and Brunson to be back on the floor together? Knicks fans got a taste of that on the team’s very first basket when Randle drove the lane and then kicked it out to Brunson in the corner for the three.

There’s no doubt that that three-pointer was meant to put the Heat on notice. Brunson had gone 0-for-7 from three-point range in the Knicks’ 108-101 loss in Game 1. Brunson clearly wanted to put that game behind him as quickly as possible. That was evident from the way he put pressure on himself immediately after the loss.

Brunson didn’t mention he had a sore ankle in his postgame news conference. He didn’t mention that the Knicks were missing Randle, their leading scorer in the regular season. And he didn’t mention that other than an early attack by R.J. Barrett, no one else was really stepping up.

“Today, I was horrific,” he said. “It’s uncharacteristic by me. This one’s on me. I have to be better, and I will be better.”

It should be no surprise Brunson put the pressure squarely on himself. He is the primary player responsible for the Knicks resurgence this season, the primary reason that for the first time in a decade they are in the playoffs.

It's hard to know just how much Brunson’s ankle was bothering him Tuesday. The Knicks didn’t reveal that he was having a problem with it until they put him on their injured list on Monday night.

The Heat certainly weren’t expecting another subpar performance from Brunson.

“I think Jalen’s great,” Kyle Lowry said. “He missed some shots for sure that he usually makes [in Game 1], but Jalen’s literally an All-NBA type player. Man, he’s changed their team around. He’s unbelievably good and he’s only going to get better. A guy like him can go off for 40, he can go off for a triple double, he can everything.

“So we’ve just got to make sure we stay focused on him, trying to make it tough, make his looks tough and make his job a little bit harder. He’s gonna get his. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re just trying to make it tough on him.”

No one is tougher on Brunson than himself. Actually, make that no one is tougher on Brunson than himself and his father, Rick Brunson, a one-time Knicks player who is now a Knicks assistant. The two spent some quality time together on the court before Tuesday’s game. After almost every shot, the two would huddle and Brunson would critique what his son was doing.

Both smiled as they walked off the court. Brunson’s status had yet to be announced but everyone knew that he wasn’t going to miss this one.