Facing elimination, Knicks need to follow Jalen Brunson's lead

Jalen Brunson has been here before.

Brunson, the winner of two national titles at Villanova, is intimately familiar with the pressure of an elimination game.

Over his three college seasons, he was 13-1 in the win-or-go-home NCAA Tournament. What’s more, having reached the Western Conference Finals with the Dallas Mavericks last season, he has more playoff experience than anyone in the Knicks' regular rotation.

“You can’t shy away from the moment,” Brunson said Wednesday morning when asked about the mindset the Knicks need to have as they try to avoid being eliminated on their home court in Game 5 of their second-round series against the Heat. “You have to go out there and attack it. You have to be nervous. It’s OK to be anxious, but when you go on the court you just gotta give it your all.”

No matter when the Knicks season ends – Wednesday, Friday, Monday or by some miracle in a later round – the one thing you cannot doubt is that Brunson has given it his all.

As hard as it has been for Knicks fans to watch their team fall behind Miami, 3-1, in this series, it was much harder to watch their team before Brunson signed on the dotted line last July.

Brunson – with both his play and his leadership – has changed the culture of a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity or worse for a good part of the last 20 years.

Julius Randle may be the best player on this team, but Brunson is the most important.

Not only has he had the best year of his career statistically, he has made everyone around him look better. He helped Randle raise his level of play back to an All-Star level, he pushed the Knicks into a fifth-place finish that no one could have predicted at the start of the season and he outplayed Donovan Mitchell in the first round to lead the Knicks to a 4-1 win over Cleveland.

Against the Heat, however, Brunson has not been 100 percent. He’s had some great moments – like when he scored 23 second-half points to push the Knicks to a Game 2 win – but it’s clear that the ankle injury that he suffered at the end of the season has been reaggravated and is impacting his game. Brunson won’t say how bad his ankle feels. But it has been reported by several outlets that Brunson has been receiving round-the-clock treatment on it in order to get ready for Game 5.

It's a game the Knicks should really want. They have been a feel-good story for most of the season. They won their fans over by playing the scrappy, hard-nosed physical kind of basketball that many of those fans fell in love with during the Patrick Ewing era. It would be a shame if this all ended at home with another ugly loss to Miami.

The question heading in is whether the Knicks would be able to put two consecutive tough losses behind them. After blowing the Knicks out in Game 3, the Heat switched gears and beat them at their own game in Game 4 – making the kind of hustle plays that defined the Knicks for most of the season.

Afterward, a demoralized Randle said summed up the contrast of styles in the game by saying of the Heat, “Maybe they wanted it more.”

Brunson didn’t seem to quibble with that assessment Wednesday morning, though he indicated that the attitude now needed to change.

“They have been a team who's dominated us the past couple of games on the defensive, the rebounding side of the ball,” he said. “For us, we just need to be better and I think we have a chance tonight to kind of get back on track, whether it starts with one quarter, one half and then one game at a time.”

It’s not a bad approach. As karma would have it, Game 5 was played on the 50th anniversary of the Knicks’ last championship. On May 10, 1973, the Knicks defeated the Lakers in Game 5 of the Finals to win the title. Knicks fans have been starved for success for a long time and that’s a lot for any player to take upon his shoulders.

So many players have failed under the desperate expectations of Knicks fans, failed under the heft of the hype that seems to follow every free agent who signs here. Brunson actually seems OK with it.

And that more than anything may be the best thing to come out of this season. It's time for Knicks fans to quit looking for the next savior, and roll with the fact that, for the first time in a long time, they have a pretty good point guard.