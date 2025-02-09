Just another game, but Knicks are better since season-opening drubbing by Celtics

It had to hurt.

For three weeks, the Knicks had been the talk of the NBA. Days before training camp, the franchise had pulled off a three-team blockbuster trade that sent starters Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota for five-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. That move, coupled with the earlier acquisition of Mikal Bridges, put the league on notice that the Knicks were tired of being known as a group of scrappy over achievers.

They were ready to win, and win now. Or so they thought.

And so, it was both painful and humiliating when Boston — the defending champions and the team they were built to challenge — destroyed the Knicks, 132-109, in the season opener at the TD Garden. Yet, you wouldn’t have known it from Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s demeanor. Instead of pressing the panic button, Thibodeau refused to elevate the game into something other than just one loss in the loss column.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t play better, but I’m not disappointed in our team,” Thibodeau said. “Tomorrow, we have to get back to work. You have to have the appropriate reaction to it.”

Learn and move forward. That’s been Thibodeau’s reaction to all the bumps in the road in his tenure as Knicks' coach. It's why his team has been able to steadily improve, it’s why they were able to get within one W of the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

And it’s why they were so pumped up for Saturday night’s nationally televised rematch with the Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have played 50 games since that season opening loss, and in the process have learned a lot about themselves. The Knicks team that entered Saturday night’s game was a far better one than the one that was destroyed in a barrage of threes in Boston on Oct. 22.

The Knicks have won seven of their last eight games and have gone 29-11 since getting off to a 5-6 start. The Celtics, once 26-9, have gone 10-7 since then.

The defending champions have not been as overpowering this season as one might have predicted. While the Cavaliers have been in first place in the conference since charging out of the gate with 15 straight wins, the Celtics’ grasp on second place has been tenuous at best. Most recently, they lost on Thursday to an undermanned Mavericks team that was missing both Luka Doncic, whom they had sent to the Lakers, and new addition Anthony Davis, who isn’t expected to make his Dallas debut until this weekend.

The Knicks entered Saturday’s game just 1 ½ game behind the Celtics, something that seemed almost unfathomable after the season opener. A win Saturday would move the Knicks as close as they have been to the Celtics since that defeat.

Thibodeau said his team got ready for the Boston game like they would for any other.

“You don’t want to change how you prepare for people,” Thibodeau said. “Your normal protocol would be to watch previous games against the opponent. Then watch two or three of their previous games. Then you look at what you’re doing now, what they are doing now. Who’s in for them, whose out for them. Who’s in for us, who's out for us.”

Newcomers Towns and Bridges have acclimated to their new teammates over the past 50 games.

Bridges, who was one of the primary defenders on Jayson Tatum when he torched the Knicks for 37 points in October, has been one of the most dependable Knicks on both sides of the ball and is the only player on the team not to miss a game. Towns, who scored a disappointing 12 points in his first game as a Knick, has been averaging 24.3 points and 13.6 rebounds.

Whether or not Towns would be available was a game-time decision as the big man was suffering from patellar tendinopathy in his right knee. He gave the team the thumbs-up 30 minutes before tipoff and was clearly pumped up for the rematch.

“I mean, we're a different team, just understanding each other, continuity, understanding where our strengths are,” Towns said when asked about the team’s development since October. “And we're just a different mindset as a team as well. We have familiarity with each other.”

A familiarity that Saturday night was hoping to learn from past hurts and move on.