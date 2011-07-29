Asomugha to Eagles an unexpected blow

Of all the soul-testing disappointments over the decades, losing out on the chance to sign coveted free-agent cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha has to be one of the most bizarre, and one of the most painful for Jets fans used to this kind of heartbreak.

From the feelings of anticipation when it became known early in the week that the Jets were in the thick of the race, to the painstaking wait Friday as the clock ticked down on negotiations, and then the punch-in-the-gut letdown when Asomugha chose the Eagles -- this was another vintage Jets bummer.

With Houston dropping out of the race Thursday night, it appeared it was coming down to the Jets and 49ers. Then word broke Friday afternoon that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his bazillions of dollars had come into play.

Even so, it looked as if the Jets had the advantage, as uber-aggressive general manager Mike Tannenbaum seemed to be working his negotiating magic. And then, from out of nowhere, the Eagles -- the Eagles! -- pronounced an end to the competition shortly after 6 p.m. It was a move as stunning to the NFL as the Phillies' signing of Cliff Lee was to the Yankees.

Who knew? Only the day before, the Eagles had acquired another cornerback, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, from the Cardinals in the deal that sent quarterback Kevin Kolb to Arizona. After that, no one figured there would be any need for the Eagles to pursue an elite cornerback because they already had Asante Samuel, another high-priced free agent in the fourth year of a six-year, $57-million deal.

But the Eagles, perhaps with an eye toward trading Samuel, lay in the weeds and quietly were in the thick of the talks, unbeknownst to everyone except the Eagles' top executives, coach Andy Reid, Asomugha and his agents. In an absolutely brilliant piece of stealth negotiating, the Eagles forced the Jets and the Cowboys to drop out of the bidding.

Bad day, Jets fans. No question. The chance to have the greatest cornerback tandem in NFL history with Asomugha and Darrelle Revis is gone, and the Jets still need a cornerback to play opposite Revis. Now it remains to be seen whether they re-sign Antonio Cromartie or consider another alternative -- perhaps a trade for Samuel or another cornerback.

But a dose of perspective is in order here, even if the ultimate prize slipped away. After all, even the thought of going after Asomugha seemed like a pipe dream a week ago. And even though the Jets lost out, you know Tannenbaum will be aggressive in getting another corner. And let's not forget: Even though the Jets didn't land Asomugha, they still have a cornerback who's even better.

Who knows? Had the Jets stayed in the running for Asomugha and outbid the Eagles, the chances of Revis remaining with the team might be imperiled. Consider: Asomugha signed a five-year, $60-million deal, with $25 million guaranteed. Revis last year signed a four-year, $46-million contract with $32 million in guarantees. Do the math, and Asomugha's deal averages $12 million a year to Revis' $11.5 million.

The Jets didn't want to pay Asomugha more than Revis, whom they openly tout as the best cornerback in the game. So there was a risk in going too high in the talks, something the Eagles surely knew.

Remember, too, that we are very early in the roster game here, and the Jets still are ahead of the curve, if for no other reason than the re-signing of wide receiver Santonio Holmes on Wednesday. Tannenbaum and coach Rex Ryan are as aggressive as they come, and they will figure out a way to plug the hole at cornerback. Don't forget, too, that first-round pick Kyle Wilson figures to improve after a shaky rookie season.

Sure, Revis-Asomugha had a nice ring to it. But Revis-Cromartie or Revis-Samuel would be better than most. And maybe the Jets can use the money they would have given Asomugha to re-sign wide receiver Braylon Edwards.

And all told, the Jets still have the NFL's best cornerback in Revis and the best money receiver in Holmes.