Bob Glauber's mock NFL draft

1. PANTHERS: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn. Still a lot of questions whether Newton can convert from the spread offense to the NFL, but Panthers desperate for QB help.

2. BRONCOS: Von Miller, LB, Texas A & M. Broncos also looking at Marcell Dareus and Patrick Peterson, but tough to argue against Miller, who can be an impact pass rusher quickly.

3. BILLS: Marcell Dareus, DT, Alabama. If Bills aren't sold on Blaine Gabbert -- and that appears to be the case -- they can address woeful defensive line with Dareus.

4. BENGALS: A.J. Green, WR, Georgia. Plenty of buzz that the Bengals want Gabbert to replace Carson Palmer, but they also need help at receiver with T.O. gone and Ochocinco likely history.

5. CARDINALS: Patrick Peterson, CB, LSU. Maybe the best pure talent in the draft. Could go even higher, but if he lasts this long, look for the Cardinals to take him.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

6. BROWNS: Julio Jones, WR, Alabama. Browns need a playmaking receiver for Colt McCoy.

7. 49ERS: Blaine Gabbert, QB, Missouri. Peterson thinks the Niners are a good fit, and it's possible he goes there if he suddenly falls. But it's tough for the 49ers not to take a quarterback after the Alex Smith debacle.

8. TITANS: Nick Fairley, DT, Auburn. There are questions about whether he plays hard enough, but there's no question the Titans need help on the D-line.

9. COWBOYS: Tyron Smith, T, USC. Pokes rarely draft tackles this high, but Smith is good enough to start right away and address a major need.

10. REDSKINS: Robert Quinn, DE, North Carolina. There's talk the Redskins will make a play for Gabbert by moving up. Failing that, Quinn is one of several talented linemen who can help the Redskins' abysmal defense.

11. TEXANS: Aldon Smith, DE/LB, Missouri. Would look good in Wade Phillips' 3-4 defense.

12. VIKINGS: Jake Locker, QB, Washington. A lot of scouts don't have Locker ranked this high, and it might be a bit of a reach. Then again, Locker likely would have been No. 1 overall last year.

13. LIONS: Prince Amukamara, CB, Nebraska. Lions would love to get Peterson, but Amukamara not a bad consolation prize.

14. RAMS: Cameron Jordan, DE, California. With Green and Jones gone, there are no receivers worthy of a pick this high. Jordan a good fit with Steve Spagnuolo's 4-3.

15. DOLPHINS: J.J. Watt, DE, Wisconsin. Some buzz that the Dolphins will consider Mark Ingram here, but it may be a bit high. Miami has needs on defense, too, and Watt's high-motor personality will be a boost for Miami's underachieving defensive line.

16. JAGUARS: Ryan Kerrigan, DE, Purdue. The run of defensive linemen continues with Kerrigan, who has a combined 25½ sacks over the last two seasons.

17. PATRIOTS: Adrian Clayborn, DE, Iowa. Pats still haven't found replacement for Richard Seymour.

18. CHARGERS: Cameron Heyward, DE, Ohio State. Chargers' defense still not matching its high-powered offense. In need of a stud defensive end.

19. GIANTS: Mike Pouncey, G/C, Florida. Age and injury starting to show on the Giants' interior line. Steelers center Maurkice's twin brother makes a lot of sense.

20. BUCCANEERS: Da'Quan Bowers, DE, Clemson. Worries about Bowers' knee problems cause him to slip, but Bucs can use him on a weak defensive line.

21. CHIEFS: Anthony Castonzo, T, Boston College. Can be an immediate starter on the right side.

22. COLTS: Gabe Carimi, T, Wisconsin. Colts' aging offensive line can use a jolt of youth.

23. EAGLES: Jimmy Smith, CB, Colorado. Eagles could go defensive line, but nothing wrong with adding a terrific cover corner to play opposite Asante Samuel.

24. SAINTS: Muhammad Wilkerson, DE/DT, Temple. This versatile lineman can add depth to one of the Saints' few weak spots.

25. SEAHAWKS: Corey Liuget, DT, Illinois. Seahawks in the market for a quarterback, but Liuget is the better value here. Big inside presence for Pete Carroll's defense.

26. RAVENS: Nate Solder, T, Colorado. Considering Jared Gaither's injury problems, Solder could be perfect bookend tackle for Michael Oher. Ravens also thinking corner.

27. FALCONS: Kyle Rudolph, TE, Notre Dame. Maybe Maryland WR Torrey Smith or Pitt WR Jon Baldwin? Or else Rudolph, who can be the heir apparent to Tony Gonzalez.

28. PATRIOTS: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama. Bill Belichick loves this powerhouse Heisman Trophy-winning running back, son of former Giants wideout Mark Ingram.

29. BEARS: Derek Sherrod, T, Mississippi State. Taking Sherrod would make sack-prone Jay Cutler a happy man.

30. JETS: Phil Taylor, NT, Baylor. A natural fit to replace Kris Jenkins at nose tackle. UCLA LB Akeem Ayers another possibility.

31. STEELERS: Aaron Williams, CB, Texas. After Aaron Rodgers picked apart the Steelers' secondary in the Super Bowl, you know where the need is.

32. PACKERS: OLB Justin Houston, Georgia. Or perhaps Ayers? Either way, the Packers need a pass rusher to play opposite Clay Matthews.