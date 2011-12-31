Bob Glauber's NFL hot reads

Revenge Bowl at Mile High

Kyle Orton was the Broncos' starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, but after going 1-4, was benched in favor of Tim Tebow and eventually released.

Orton was claimed by the Chiefs and now has a chance to get back at his old team in a key matchup for the Broncos at Mile High Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs can knock the Broncos out of the playoffs with a win.

But Orton and Tebow aren't concerned with any individual dynamics here. This one is about the result, pure and simple.

"The only guys I'm trying to prove something to are my teammates," Orton said. "I really don't worry about anything else."

Had the Chiefs beaten the Raiders last week -- they lost, 16-13, in overtime -- the game against Denver would have decided the AFC West title. Instead, it's the Broncos who have a chance to win the division behind Tebow, who is 7-3 since replacing Orton.

"Ultimately, this is the Denver Broncos versus the Kansas City Chiefs," Tebow said. "It's two teams going at each other, not just a few players."

Hmmm. Wonder if Orton will feel the same way if he gets a win against his old team.

You play to win the game

Both the Colts and Jaguars, who finish out the regular season against one another Sunday, have some motivation to actually lose the game to secure draft position. The Colts can clinch the No. 1 overall pick, which would likely be used on Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck, and the Jaguars can secure the fourth overall choice.

But don't expect the players from either team to lie down.

"That sounds stupid," Jaguars defensive end Jeremy Mincey said. "That completely goes against what we do this for. That's like asking some of them to go to work to get fired. I'm not going to work to get fired. I'm going to work to keep my job. Regardless of the record, we play to win."

Parity rules yet again

One of the best things about the NFL is its unpredictability, even if it leaves you scratching your head. In a league in which surprise teams emerge on a regular basis, 2011 is no exception.

The stat that says it all: For the 16th straight season, five or more teams will reach the playoffs that weren't in the postseason the year before. The Lions, Texans and 49ers are in the tournament this year after failing to get there last season. Dallas and the Giants, who play each other Sunday night to decide the NFC East title, didn't make it last year; neither did the Broncos or Raiders, one of whom will win the AFC West.

The number of teams could grow to six as three teams -- Cincinnati, Oakland and Tennessee -- are vying for the final AFC wild-card spot.

Offensive explosion

Teams have combined to score 10,597 points through 16 weeks, which puts the league on pace to break the record of 11,283 set last season. Games are averaging 44.15 points, which would be the highest average in 46 years if that number holds.

Mangini to the Nittany Lions?

Penn State is reportedly interested in former Jets and Browns coach Eric Mangini as a potential successor to Joe Paterno. Really? Seems like a high-profile school can do a lot better than that. Mangini was 33-47 in five NFL seasons as a head coach.

Quick hits

This is the first season in NFL history that two rookie quarterbacks -- Cam Newton (3,893) of the Panthers and Andy Dalton (3,166) of the Bengals -- have passed for more than 3,000 yards. Newton has accounted for 34 touchdowns (20 passing and 14 rushing), the most ever by a rookie quarterback. His rushing touchdowns are the most in a single NFL season by any quarterback.

Call the Patriots Team December. With last week's win over the Dolphins, the Pats have won 11 straight games in December, tied for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history. The streak began in December 2009. The NFL record is 18, set by the Chargers from 2006-09.

Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker needs four catches to join Cris Carter as the only players to produce 120 or more receptions twice in their career.

Giants defensive end Justin Tuck on fighting through groin, toe and neck injuries this season: "The mind is stronger than the body and you can do a lot of things when you put your mind to it. I'm just trying to put my mind to playing great football."

NFL ON TV

SUNDAY

1 p.m. -- Jets at Miami, Ch. 2

1 p.m. -- Carolina at New Orleans, Ch. 5

4:15 p.m. -- Kansas City at Denver, Ch. 2

4:15 p.m. -- Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Ch. 5

8:20 p.m. -- Dallas at Giants, Ch. 4