Glauber: Expect Coughlin will turn around Giants

Tom Coughlin said he felt a good deal of satisfaction upon hearing of Michael Strahan's remarks the other day. When someone asked the former Giants defensive end about the perception that Coughlin's dictatorial style wouldn't mesh with today's players, Strahan said Coughlin turned out to be absolutely correct.

This despite Strahan's initially despising a coach who seemed more hung up on getting to meetings on time and enforcing a dress code for road games than on the games themselves.

"Early on, it was almost unbearable," said Strahan, who will be included in the Giants' newly formed Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday night's game against the Bears. "You realize that he's right now. It's like my parents. Now I look back and see how right they were."

It's worth revisiting Strahan's remarks now that Coughlin is again coming under scrutiny as the Giants try to bounce back from two straight losses. The only difference this time is that Coughlin is coming across to some as not being demanding enough of his players, as evidenced by the 11 penalties (including six personal fouls) and three turnovers in Sunday's 29-10 loss to the Titans.

Strahan scoffs at the notion that Coughlin has lost control.

"Now, all of a sudden, he can't coach?" Strahan said. "I don't think that's the case."

Neither do I.

Coughlin often is at his best in times like these, when his team appears ready to collapse from within. Recall the difficult circumstances during the 2006 season, when his job seemed on the line after the Giants lost two in a row entering Week 17 at Washington. They won and made the playoffs.

Or the following season, when they started 0-2 and gave up a combined 80 points. They rebounded with six straight wins. They lost two of their next three - including Eli Manning's meltdown against the Vikings - but won the Super Bowl against the previously unbeaten Patriots.

Sure, there was the second-half fold last year, thanks to one of the worst defensive collapses in team history. And don't forget the early playoff exit the year before. But if you don't think there's another revival left for the 64-year-old coach, then don't tell that to those inside the Giants' locker room. Coughlin's players remain squarely behind him. Even the ones who've had their differences with the man.

"Coach Coughlin still has the ear of this team," said running back Brandon Jacobs, who was demoted by Coughlin to a backup role behind Ahmad Bradshaw. "We're probably the most well-prepared team in the NFL, from what color socks we have on. Coach Coughlin makes sure we know what we need to know."

But what about the sloppy loss to the Titans?

"Not to take anything away from Tennessee, but we absolutely took the game, put it on a plate, walked it across the field and gave it to them," Jacobs said. "You can't do that in this league. You'll get beat by anyone. We've got a lot of talent in here, and we've got great coaches. We're going to bounce back and get this thing going."

Desperate team? Not quite. At 1-2, it's way too early to say the Giants are finished. Especially in a division where one game separates first from last, with plenty of twists and turns to go. Coughlin believes there is plenty of good that will come from this year's team, slow start and all.

"I think it's a good group of people," he said. "We have to come together a little more, and we've got some new additions to our team. But we've got great resolve, and I think our guys will come through it."

So hold off on the Bill Cowher to the Giants talk, people. There's still a long way to go for this team and for this coach.