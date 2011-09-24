Vick still might be trouble for Giants

There might be no better example -- or a more unfortunate one -- of how dramatically Michael Vick has transformed himself as a quarterback than the play that knocked him out of last week's game against his old Falcons team.

In the midst of a dramatic comeback in Atlanta, Vick faced a third-and-8 from the Falcons' 18 in the final moments of the third quarter. After a first half in which he turned the ball over twice on plays that were reminiscent of his daring yet often sloppy play during his years in Atlanta, Vick had settled down in the third quarter and brought the Eagles back from a 21-10 deficit.

The Falcons decided the best way to contain Vick on the play was to attack the part of his game that has almost always given him problems: the blitz. Safety William Moore applied the pressure from Vick's right, and the quarterback had a decision to make: Either stick with the progression of the play or take off and scramble -- as he had done so often in his career, at his own peril.

Vick maintained his composure, drilling the ball to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin for a 9-yard gain and the first down. But as he attempted to avoid the tangle of bodies around him, Vick was spun around and collided with his own teammate, right tackle Todd Herremans. He suffered a concussion that ended his night . . . and the Eagles' chances. They lost, 35-31.

So at a time when Vick ordinarily would throw caution to the wind -- and also risk injury -- while scrambling downfield, he instead chose a safer route and still got belted. Yet the play offered the latest evidence that Vick, at age 31 and in the midst of a career turnaround after 19 months in prison on illegal dogfighting charges, has become a far more methodical pocket passer after playing so recklessly, and so inconsistently, with the Falcons.

Vick has added a measure of conventionalism -- and, dare we say it, a more boring approach -- to a position he once reshaped with his electrifying runs. The transformation is stunning and will be on full display Sunday when the Eagles host the Giants. Vick, who was cleared to resume practice Thursday, is expected to play.

"Because he is such a determined, hard-working man and he's willing to do whatever it takes, he made great strides early playing the quarterback position," Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said. "He was one of the great, dynamic players in the game right away."

But in a development that has been as unexpected as one of his open-field jukes, Vick has become much more of a student of the game, willing to spend hours watching game tapes and incorporating even the most subtle changes into his game. His tireless work in understanding the intricacies of the blitz is the latest example of how Vick now relies as much on his mind as his legs.

That's not to say Vick doesn't scramble the way he used to; he does, and you might even say he's a more effective player when he leaves the pocket than he was during his Atlanta years. By adopting a pass-first, run-second style, Vick has elevated his game to a level even he never anticipated.

What he decided was that once he did return to the NFL, first as a backup with the Eagles in 2009, he would take a more cerebral approach to his position.

"You play with more intelligence," he said. "I can control what goes on on the field. If I want to take a shot, I take a shot. If I want to fall to the ground and get down, I can. So it's just all about feeling and what I'm doing. I didn't play as reckless last year as I did in the past, and I refuse to do that."

So this is what the Giants will see once again from Vick, who beat them twice last year, including that division-deciding 38-31 win at New Meadowlands Stadium in which he brought the Eagles back from a 31-10 fourth-quarter deficit.

Despite losing twice to Vick last year, the Giants were one of the few teams that put consistent pressure on him. They sacked him three times in each game, in part by using an effective four-man rush and a heavy dose of blitzes designed to keep him in the pocket.

Look for more of the same when the teams meet again Sunday. But also look for Vick to be that much more savvy in dealing with the blitz, because he has made it a point of emphasis during his pregame preparation.

"I've improved a lot in picking up the blitz, in seeing the blitz, knowing where to go with the blitz outlets," Vick said. "We know New York's MO, we know what they like to do, and I've watched them on film plenty of times. I watched all the games from last year. I watched the last two games [against the Giants]. I watched them in preseason. So I know what they like to do."