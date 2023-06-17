New Rangers coach Peter Laviolette will be in search of a right wing, or two

By all accounts, Peter Laviolette, announced Tuesday as the 37th coach in Rangers history, should bring some more structure to the team’s system of playing, and likely will be better than his predecessor, Gerard Gallant, at making in-game adjustments when things aren’t going well.

But will he be able to get the Rangers to forecheck harder, or play a more direct, north-south game? You’d be advised to believe that when you see it.

Gallant talked about getting the puck in deep in the offensive zone and forechecking. Before him, David Quinn talked often about playing a more north-south game. Neither was able to get the Rangers to do that on a consistent basis.

Players like Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider play how they play, and trying to change their games too much might just handcuff them and take away what makes them great. So Laviolette isn’t going to be able to just come in and change everything; he’s going to have to find a way to adapt the team’s style of play to what best suits the players.

One thing he’s going to have to figure out right away is who is going to play right wing. Kaapo Kakko is the only natural right wing on the current roster, with Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane not returning. Tyler Motte, who played the right side on the fourth line, is a natural left wing, and he’s a free agent, anyway, albeit one the team might like to re-sign. Kreider, Panarin, Alexis Lafrenière and Jimmy Vesey are all left wings.

Even among the organization’s most NHL-ready prospects, they all seem to be left wings. Will Cuylle, who scored 25 goals as a rookie pro for Hartford this season, is a left wing. Brennan Othmann, the No. 1 pick in 2021 who finished his junior career this season, is as well. Adam Sykora, the second round pick last summer from Slovakia? Left wing. Even Anton Blidh, who came over in a minor league trade at the deadline, had a strong playoff for Hartford, and just re-signed with the Rangers, is a left wing.

So, barring a trade, or a free agent signing, somebody is going to have to switch to the right side.

That doesn’t seem like it should be such a big deal, but it apparently was in Lafrenière’s case. The No. 1 pick overall in 2020, Lafrenière played the first 13 games of last season at right wing, after Vitali Kravtsov was injured on opening night. Lafrenière had two goals and three assists and was minus-1 in those 13 games, playing with Panarin and Vincent Trocheck.

The analytics weren’t bad, as far as shots for (95, vs. 80 against), and scoring chances for (99, vs. 81 against), according to Natural Stat Trick. But the trio was on ice for seven goals for and 10 against, and after about a month, Gallant moved Lafrenière back to the left wing for the rest of the season.

Will Laviolette want to try Lafrenière (who, by the way, is a restricted free agent this summer) on the right again? He’ll probably have to break up the Kid Line of Lafrenière, Filip Chytil and Kakko anyway, because Kakko (a career-high 18 goals and 40 points in 2022-23) is likely going to need to play on the right of one of the top two lines. Lafrenière could go to right of the other, but if he does, then who will Chytil (a career high 22 goals and 45 points in 74 games last season) play with?

Is there a chance Laviolette might want to try Chytil, a natural center, at right wing, in order to get him on one of the top two lines?

The 58-year-old Laviolette is not here to develop young players, he’s here to win. He’ll play the players who can best help him do that. Chytil, 23, Kakko, 22, and Lafrenière, 21, are all still young, yes, but they’ve been in the league long enough. Chytil will be entering his sixth NHL season in the fall, Kakko his fifth, and Lafrenière his fourth. They’re about to enter the prime of their careers.

At the same time, Kreider is 32, Panarin 31, and Zibanejad and Barclay Goodrow are 30. They’re already in the prime of their careers.

But for how much longer?

The Stanley Cup window is open for this group. But Laviolette – and GM Chris Drury — are going to have to figure some things out with this Rangers roster. And quickly.