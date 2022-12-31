Tight race for playoff spot looms for Rangers as season nears midpoint

SUNRISE, Fla. – It is roughly midseason in the NHL, but, as the calendar flips to 2023, it is naturally a time of reflection for all of us. And so, now seems as good a time as any to ask of the Rangers: How are things going? And are they where they should be?

“It's a work in progress, but I like our pieces,’’ coach Gerard Gallant said Saturday at FLA Live Arena, after the Rangers’ final practice of 2022. “You know, we're going to be a good hockey team. We like that. But we’ve got to be more consistent, like I said a number of times. But it's not a whole lot different than a lot of teams in our position. I mean, you look at the standings, they're pretty tight.’’

The Rangers (19-12-6) start 2023 tied with Pittsburgh (19-11-6) and the Islanders (21-14-2) for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. All three teams have 44 points. Carolina sits atop the Metropolitan Division with 54 points, followed by the Devils (48) and Washington (45), which played Saturday.

It likely will be a dogfight to make the playoffs, as six Metropolitan teams (not counting lowly Philadelphia and Columbus) fight for, at most, five available spots. With 45 games to go, the Rangers are out right now, which is not what was expected after they won 52 games, racked up 110 points and advanced to the Eastern Conference final last season.

“We've had some, I'd say tough losses throughout the season,’’ defenseman Adam Fox said. “We have six overtime (or shootout) losses. You make three of those wins, you get that extra point, (and) I think we're at one point behind New Jersey for second in the Metro. And (then) obviously, the conversations are a little different.’’

Gallant is going through a period where he keeps changing his forward line combinations, even though he says, over and over, that he doesn’t like changing his lines so frequently. But he just can’t seem to recapture what the Rangers were able to do last season.

“You keep trying to find the right mix for certain nights,’’ he said. “You just try and find the perfect (formula), and it's never going to be perfect.’’

Maybe not perfect, but ultimately, will it be good enough? That will be determined over the next three-and-a-half months.

“We made the conference finals, so there's a bit of a target on your back, and expectations are raised a little,’’ Fox said. “Early in the year, maybe we just expected wins to come because of last year. But I think now we know that you're not just going to be handed anything.’’

Gallant: It's not a big deal

Gallant on Saturday said forward Alexis Lafrenière, who was a healthy scratch in Thursday’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning, will be back in the lineup when the Rangers play the Panthers on Sunday.

“It’s part of building a young man,’’ Gallant said of decision to scratch Lafrenière, the former No. 1 overall pick. .

“He's 21 years old, he's played parts of three years in the league… and it's part of the game,’’ the coach continued. “Kaapo (Kakko, the No. 2 pick overall in 2019) sat out games before, and people sit out games. So it's not a big deal.

“Maybe you'll say it's a wakeup call… and that's fine,’’ he continued. “I just said I didn't like the way he played last game (Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to Washington). The three or four games prior to that weren't great either. They were OK, but not great. So sometimes it's just, be more consistent, play better… I was fortunate enough to play pro hockey and I got sat out some games too. Shake it off.’’

Lafrenière said he will.

“It [stunk],’’ he said of sitting out. “It always [stinks] to be scratched. (But) I was watching (from the press box) what guys are doing, the details. The game slower up there, so you see a lot of stuff.’’

Shesterkin wasn't fooled

Igor Shesterkin smiled when asked about Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel trying to pull a fast one Thursday when he reached into the goalie’s glove with his hand, took the puck out and threw it in the net. Asked what he was thinking, Shesterkin said, “I don't know. When the referee said, 'Good goal,' I was shocked.’’

Hagel had the crowd fooled, and the scoreboard operator put the goal up, suggesting the game was tied 1-1 at 4:49 of the second period. But after Shesterkin and the Rangers charged at the referee to tell him what happened, the officials huddled, and a call came in from NHL headquarters in Toronto. The play was reviewed and the goal taken off the board.

“I just thought it wasn't going to be a goal,’’ Gallant said when asked what he was thinking on the play. “I was saying, 'Come on, like, nobody's seeing that?'

“Then I was hoping they were going to give (Hagel) a penalty, for closing his hand on the puck,’’ he added. “But you know what, I'm just happy that they said ‘No goal.’ ’’