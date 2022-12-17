Ryan Lindgren could face off against brother, Charlie, when Rangers play Caps

Ryan Lindgren’s Christmas wish would be to be able to play against his brother, Charlie, when the Rangers face the Washington Capitals in their first game after the NHL’s Christmas break, on Dec. 27.

Charlie Lindgren, the backup goaltender for the Capitals, has been thrust into a starting role recently with Washington’s No. 1 goalie, Darcy Kuemper, out with an upper-body injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 3. And Charlie Lindgren has played well -- he started six games in a row and won the first five. His loss came Thursday in a 2-1 defeat to the Dallas Stars.

“He's been playing well, (and) their team has been playing well too, so it's been good for him,’’ Ryan Lindgren said of his brother.

After the Rangers play their final pre-Christmas game against the Islanders on Thursday at the Garden, Ryan Lindgren will head home to Minneapolis to spend the holiday with their parents. Charlie will join them after Washington’s last game Friday. Then, on the day after Christmas, the brothers will fly together to New York, and Charlie will stay at his younger brother’s apartment in Manhattan for a night before meeting up with his team on the 27th.

Charlie is older than Ryan by a little more than four years; he turns 29 on Monday, while Ryan will turn 25 in February. If Charlie plays against the Rangers on the 27th, that would be the first time the brothers will have played against each other in the NHL. They have faced each other in the minor leagues.

“I played him twice, when I was at Hartford he was in Laval (Quebec),’’ Ryan recalled. “But you know, I never put one by him. I had a pretty good look one of the games, but I missed the net or something. Not great.’’

While Charlie Lindgren has put together a fine season in the nets for Washington (7-4-2, with a 2.76 goals-against average and .910 save percentage) the odds appear to be against him starting against the Rangers next Tuesday. Kuemper, who is on injured reserve, has been participating at morning skates and optional practices the past week and seems poised to return to action soon.

It would probably be just as well if Charlie isn’t starting against the Rangers after Christmas. Ryan said their parents can’t make it to the Garden for the game.

Difficult season for Kravtsov

Vitali Kravtsov stayed in the lineup for a second straight game Saturday against the Flyers, after having sat out the previous three games. He had played four straight games prior to that, but before that he missed eight straight, the last six as a healthy scratch.

So, it’s been a difficult year for the 22-year-old.

“I just try to not think about it, but still, like sometimes when you lay in the bed you think about it,’’ Kravtsov said. “It’s hard mentally, but a lot of guys help me, and it is what it is.’’

Saturday’s game was the 11th of the season for Kravtsov, who did miss a bunch of games early due to an assortment of injuries. He had one goal and one assist and had looked fine in the six or seven games he’d played.

The last two games he started on the fourth line, but coach Gerard Gallant acknowledged Friday he doesn’t see Kravtsov as a fourth-line player, style-wise. The coach said his hope with Kravtsov was to try to spot him on one of the top three lines for a shift or two during games, if the situation allowed.

Gallant has often talked about how well he thinks his fourth line of Sammy Blais, Jonny Brodzinski and Julien Gauthier has played. He made the point of saying that when Blais sat out Thursday’s game against Toronto, it was only because the coach felt the need to get Kravtsov a game. Saturday, Blais was back in and Gauthier sat out.

Rotating wingers in and out of the fourth line doesn’t seem like a viable long-term solution to get Kravtsov, the No. 9 pick overall in the 2018 draft, the ice time he needs to establish himself and develop as an NHL player. Asked about being in and out of the lineup, Kravtsov says he is trying to be ready to play whenever he gets a chance. But, while being careful in choosing his words, he admitted that it’s hard to do something big when one is in that situation.

“Sometimes you don't have that confidence when you don't play,’’ he said. “And (when you do play), you sometimes try to play like – how do you say? – not that risky. So, don't lose the puck.’’

It’s difficult to play when you’re skating on eggshells, afraid to make a mistake.