Aaron Judge proving that the best player on the planet wears pinstripes

Aaron Judge already settled the MVP debate last season.

But this year, he’s challenged us to come up with an even greater honor, something that doesn’t limit the scope to the American League and transcends the BBWAA’s annual ballot.

A few Yankees came up with a suggestion Tuesday night after Judge’s tying, two-strike homer off Orioles flame-throwing closer Felix Bautista in the ninth inning set up Anthony Volpe’s sacrifice fly in the 10th for the 6-5 victory at the Stadium.

“He’s the best player in the world right now,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Added Volpe, “Best player in the world.”

World, solar system, galaxy, universe. Take your pick. Wherever they play baseball, I’ll bet on Judge in the batter’s box. Or patrolling the outfield, as his 6-7 frame moves with surprising speed and unrivaled reach.

And while we’re on the subject of Earth’s reigning No. 1 — a title that three-time MVP Mike Trout unofficially held for close to decade — is it possible the Yankees actually got a bargain at $360 million over nine years? Shohei Ohtani is expected to obliterate that record as the planet’s most dynamic baseball talent, an electrifying two-way threat without peer, but we’ll revisit that at the end of this season.

In Judge’s case, what should be the going rate for a 60-homer slugger that gives his team a better than 70% chance of winning every time he leaves the yard? Tough to put a price tag on that. These numbers aren’t just for show. What Judge does on a nightly basis directly translates to Ws for the Yankees, and has since he homered in his very first at-bat back in 2016.

During his eight-year career, the Yankees are 154-50 (.755) in games that Judge goes deep. Since 2020, they’re 82-21 (.796). This season? The Yankees are 10-1, the only loss a 4-3 defeat to the Twins on April 14. That’s as close to a sure thing as you can get in this sport. Who knew that Judge’s incredible contract drive last season, when his 62 home runs toppled Roger Maris’ hallowed American League record, would serve as a tuneup? Judge was tied for the AL lead with 14 homers before Wednesday night’s game, but that 45-dinger pace for the season doesn’t account for the 10 games he missed on the IL due to a minor hip strain.

The way Judge bashes home runs in bunches, as he’s done lately, the Yankees captain should beat that number. Since May 13, Judge has hit eight homers in nine games, batting .429 (15-for-35) with 17 RBIs and a 1.717 OPS. Nine of his 14 home runs this season have either tied the score (one) or given the Yankees the lead (eight) and Tuesday’s blast was the first tying shot of his career in the ninth inning or later.

But it wasn’t just about muscling a 403 foot rocket in a pivotal spot. Bautista had allowed only one homer in 22 appearances (23 innings, 45 Ks) and quickly jumped ahead 0-and-2 on a pair of 100-mph fastballs. How Judge was then able to switch gears for an 88-mph splitter, flat or not, was extraordinary in itself.

“He loves that fastball up and then loves going splitter down,” Judge said. “So I was just trying to stay timed up for that heater up in the zone, and then if you see something kind of break off of that, then just try to take a swing at it. So that’s what I did in that situation. Saw that splitter up and try to take my best attempt there.”

After the Orioles kept Judge in the park for almost an entire game, some of the Yankees probably figured he was due. That was his 12th homer in 19 games against Baltimore and 23rd in the last 41 since 2020. Judge also has hammered 38 homers off the Orioles since 2017, the most by any MLB player against any single opponent during that span.

Incredible, sure. But unbelievable? In that pressure-filled scenario against that team? Judge tends to make the impossible feel almost routine.

“I don’t know if it’s completely unreasonable,” Gerrit Cole said. “It seems plausible every time he gets to the plate. The one thing I think you can count on the most is that he’s going to put together a super-competitive at-bat. He’s going to be really disciplined in his approach and there’s never really a moment that’s too big for him.”

Judge chopped the overhyped Orioles down to size Tuesday night, but they’ve got plenty of company when it comes to the collection of egos that he’s battered and bruised. Once again, nobody does it quite like Judge, who homers every 10.08 at-bats (tops in MLB) and also leads baseball with a 1.052 OPS.

“None of these superlatives are overly surprising,” said Boone, who exhausted his own supply midway through last season.

Best player on the planet will do for now.