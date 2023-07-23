'Baby Mets' having fun growing up in majors together

BOSTON — Not all of the Baby Mets were in the lineup for Sunday night’s series finale at Fenway Park. But the two names on the card, Mark Vientos and Brett Baty — hitting fifth and sixth, respectively — stayed on brand during their pregame routines.

Both sported their specially-designed T-shirts, the one titled “The Babies” that has cartoons of each of them as toddlers, along with Francisco Alvarez, and blocks stamped with an L, G and M. This trio of homegrown Mets spent their time in the minors not only imagining what it would be like playing in The Show, but discussing the scenario of doing it together, which is now happening again for the second time this season. Their planning didn’t end at merely sharing the lineup on a regular basis, however.

“We always talked about how much fun it would be,” Alvarez said Sunday afternoon through his interpreter, enjoying a well-deserved night off after catching 14 innings on Saturday. “Then we would start to broaden those dreams to — we want to win a World Series on the Mets. We used to have those conversations a lot.”

The odds are against them getting that opportunity this season, but give the Baby Mets credit for thinking big. And as far as their future together is concerned, there’s no guarantee of that, either. Obviously, Alvarez — a catching prodigy whose 19 homers lead all major-leaguers at the position — is staying put in Flushing. But with the Aug. 1 trade deadline looming, Baty and Vientos will certainly come up in trade conversations. Both have enhanced their value this past week, too.

Baty swatted homers in back-to-back games and has five RBIs in his last five games, including a run-scoring single Saturday in the Mets’ failed ninth-inning rally (he has an .850 OPS over that small sample). His spotty defense remains a concern, as Baty oscillates between bad decisions and a brilliant play, but he’s still only 23 playing his first full major-league season (coming off last year’s thumb surgery).

Having Vientos back, along with good friend Alvarez by his side, has been a plus for Baty, and the three went out to dinner together in Boston following Friday’s game after Vientos was promoted. It’s fairly unusual to have three top prospects, with such a tight friendship, all sharing a major-league clubhouse at the same time in significant roles. Baty realizes that, and doesn’t take any of this for granted.

“We don’t really know what could happen in the future,” Baty said before Sunday’s game. “We’re just kind of focused on this season ... But I feel like this gives us confidence. When one of us sees the success that another one is having, we just feed off it and hype each other up. It’s a really cool experience for sure.”

While the Mets committed to Baty, even trading veteran third baseman Eduardo Escobar to fully hand over the position, they’ve been lukewarm on Vientos, with manager Buck Showalter using him sporadically during his previous monthlong stay that ended in mid-June (.178 BA, .465 OPS, 1 HR in 16 games). Showalter was reluctant to turn over the everyday DH gig to Vientos and he languished in a part-time role after raking down at Triple-A Syracuse.

At least for this weekend, with the Red Sox featuring so many lefthanded pitchers, Vientos, 23, is getting more of a shot. He started at DH in Saturday’s second game and delivered a pair of singles, driving in a run during the ninth inning of the 8-6 loss to the Red Sox. Vientos, Alvarez and Baty each had an RBI single in that same ninth to get Daniel Vogelbach to the plate as the tying run before he popped to left to end the game.

“We have a chemistry,” Vientos said of his former Syracuse teammates. “And to bring that chemistry up to the major leagues is pretty cool. To be doing this at this high level, you have to be thinking about it, you have to be talking about it, to have it manifest itself like that. I feel like we visualized moments like [Saturday] night and it’s cool that our hard work is paying off.”

Alvarez, 21, may have separated himself in the Mets’ eyes by amplifying his Rookie of the Year candidacy, but the bond with his fellow Baby Mets is real. Recalling Saturday’s frenzied rally, Alvarez said he crossed the plate and told the next-up Baty, “Anything can happen in this game — let’s go win it.” Baty then did his part, so maybe there is something about the “chemistry” Vientos alluded to regarding the Baby Mets.

“It’s like we’re brothers,” Alvarez said. “So there are times we get annoyed with each other. But we’re the type of guys that we like to sit down and tell each other the truth and what we need to do to get better. We’re a very transparent group and that’s what I think kind of keeps us together — how honest we are and how transparent we are.”

For the front office to keep the Baby Mets together, they’ll have to continue to climb the learning curve. Or in other words, grow up fast.