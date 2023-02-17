Manny Machado is opting out after this season, making him a target for Mets owner Steve Cohen

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- The Mets are about to get their Carlos Correa do-over.

That’s because Manny Machado, currently employed by the Padres, said Friday that he’s opting-out of his existing deal with San Diego -- despite having five years and $150 million left -- so the six-time All-Star will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Machado didn’t elaborate on the two sides’ recent efforts regarding an extension, but those negotiations seem to be over, and he has every intention of hitting the open market come November. One factor that certainly complicated those Padres’ discussions is the intimidating shadow of the Mets’ Steve Cohen, who not only is the richest owner in baseball at an estimated worth of $17 billion, but is obviously willing to spend record amounts in pursuit of a World Series.

Before Machado’s remarks Friday, the Mets already had Shohei Ohtani on their radar, as the Angels’ two-way star also is on track to become a free agent next winter. With Ohtani expected to be the sport’s first $500-million player, surpassing his teammate Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract, there’s an exclusive list of teams prepared to lay out that much cash -- and the Cohen Mets are at the top of it.

Even with the Machado revelation, you’d have to figure Ohtani remains the Mets’ top priority, both for his once-in-a-century skill set and marquee value as the game’s premier global celebrity. Mets general manager Billy Eppler also was the point man who scouted Ohtani extensively for the Yankees before eventually landing him for the Angels in 2018 when he took over in Los Angeles. While that relationship certainly has some value, Cohen’s cash is the difference-maker, and it’s hard to envision a scenario where he’ll be outbid.

As for Machado, he’ll be looking to eclipse the nine-year, $360 million contract that Aaron Judge just signed with the Yankees in December, and it’s unlikely that Cohen would agree to spending close to a billion dollars on two players. Instead, Machado now looms as a very attractive Plan B if Ohtani chooses to go somewhere else, for whatever reason.

Machado is actually 71 days younger than Judge (both are 30) and his chances of beating the Yankees’ captain significantly improve if Cohen winds up in the mix for his services. He has five top-10 finishes in the MVP voting -- placing as high as second last year -- with career 52 WAR over his 11 seasons, compared to Judge’s 37 in seven. Back in 2019, Machado’s 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres was a near-record contract, behind only Giancarlo Stanton ($325 million). But now he’s dropped into a tie for the 11th highest total, so opting-out was a no-brainer, especially given where salaries soared to this past winter.

“Markets change,'' Machado told reporters Friday at the Padres’ complex in Peoria, Arizona. “From when I signed five years ago. It's changed tremendously. Things change and evolve. As a player who's about to opt out, it's pretty good to see.”

No kidding. The only thing that could possibly sway Machado to forfeit that guaranteed $150 million is the opportunity to more than double it, which he should do easily if he stays healthy. Look at what happened with Correa and the Mets a month ago. Cohen agreed to give Correa a 12-year, $315 million deal while in Hawaii during a late-night phone call with his agent Scott Boras, only to later walk away because of concern over the player’s physical.

At the time, Cohen viewed Correa as the final piece to his championship puzzle, the bat they still needed to get them over the top. Depending on how this season goes down, the Mets’ owner might view Machado in the same way -- and he’s a sizable upgrade from Correa, presumably with two functioning ankles. Not only that, Buck Showalter had Machado for his first six-plus seasons in Baltimore, so he has a good relationship with him as well.

Understandably, Showalter didn’t want to go there Friday. Asked about his impressions of Machado, knowing that he’s going to hit the open market at the end of this season, Showalter smiled. He’s the manager of a team with almost unlimited resources, and these conversations are going to come up on a regular basis.

“Being with Manny when he was really young, I’m proud of the player he’s become,” Showalter said. “I’m proud of him ... but he’s somebody else’s player and they’re lucky to have him.”

For another six months at least. Unless the Padres choose to trade him before then, of course. As of now, the Mets have Eduardo Escobar on the last season year of his two-year, $20 million deal (club option for 2024) and high hopes for third-base prospect Brett Baty, who made his major-league debut last August but played only 11 games before requiring surgery on his right thumb. The Mets need to see Baty make strides defensively this spring before considering him a long-term option, but even that might not be enough to keep Cohen away from pursuing Machado, given his free-spending behavior in two years-plus owning the franchise.

And that Correa money is still burning a hole in the owner’s pocket.



