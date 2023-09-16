Mets could have hard time finding pitching if they hope to contend in 2024

The Mets relied on the free-agent route to rebuild their rotation the past two seasons, with owner Steve Cohen investing a large chunk of his gigantic payrolls on starting pitchers.

This winter? Cohen likely won’t have that luxury, and not necessarily due to any fiscal restraint. The market just isn’t there to restock with future Hall of Famers again.

Case in point: One of this offseason’s top free-agent starters was spotted Saturday in Japan, though we’re not talking about Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It was Shohei Ohtani, who cleaned out his Angels locker the previous night, his season over due to a torn UCL and oblique strain.

Ohtani remains this winter’s free-agent prize, but he’s only a DH at the moment. His pitching future is murky as the world awaits his decision on the elbow repair. The Mets certainly will be involved in the bidding for Ohtani, but his preferred destination remains unclear — other than the dysfunctional Angels probably being scratched off his list.

Also, Ohtani won’t help the Mets’ immediate rotation needs, which are shaping up to be at least two front-line starters, and that’s if you count on Kodai Senga being the incumbent ace and Jose Quintana as a reliable No. 2 or 3. After Ohtani, Yamamoto is next in line as the most coveted free agent, but he’ll have a dozen or more serious suitors — if and when Orix decides to make him available through Nippon Professional Baseball’s posting system.

Beyond Yamamoto? There’s plenty to spend money on, but buyer beware. Pitchers Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery, Sonny Gray and Lucas Giolito headline that group. Eduardo Rodriguez and Marcus Stroman both can opt out of their current deals to become free agents. Julio Urias is radioactive now as he faces domestic abuse charges, with the Dodgers already wiping away any trace of him at Chavez Ravine.

Cohen simply outspent the competition in signing Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to record deals with $43.3 million annual salaries, but the Mets owner sounds reluctant to follow a similar plan this offseason. Trying to buy his way to a World Series only resulted in Cohen dumping his pair of three-time Cy Young winners at this season’s trade deadline (and still picking up most of the tab).

“When we look at our pitching today, we had to go out and get pitchers in free agency over the last couple of years,” Cohen said during his late June news conference. “We haven’t really developed that many pitchers, which is actually pretty shocking. We’re certainly capable of doing it.”

The Mets did open up their first pitching lab this summer in Port St. Lucie — Cohen lamented the fact they were so far behind other clubs — and the hiring of David Stearns as president of baseball operations, effective at season’s end, should be helpful in that development process as well. But how will their rotation bridge the gap in the meantime?

After trading Scherzer and Verlander, the Mets have been staging extended auditions for the spots behind Senga and Quintana, with mixed results. The rotation as a whole has fared pretty well, with a 3.75 ERA that’s fifth-best in the majors since Aug. 1 and 225 2/3 innings, the seventh-highest total overall. Much of that is driven by Senga’s Cy Young bid (11-7, 2.95 ERA, 11.1 K/9) but the Mets are hoping that recent rebounds by Tylor Megill and David Peterson keep them in the mix for next February. All that’s left now is the evaluation for 2024.

“It’s tough,” manager Buck Showalter said before Saturday night’s game against the Reds. “This time of year and spring training, you’ve got to be careful. But what do you want them to do — not pitch well? They’re doing their part.”

Cohen isn’t a guy that has to concern himself with price tags. But even he acknowledges the skyrocketing cost of starting pitchers eventually becomes too expensive, which is where the farm system comes in — or is supposed to anyway. Despite the Mets restocking the minors at this year’s deadline, their top pitching prospect is Mike Vasil, who sits at No. 9 in the organization, with Blade Tidwell right below him, according to MLB Pipeline.

Vasil, an eighth-round pick two years ago, could push for a rotation spot at some point next season after being promoted to Triple-A Syracuse in mid-June. Tidwell may be ranked higher, but it’s Christian Scott (No. 12) and Dominic Hamel (No. 16) that have excelled at Double-A Binghamton. Scott has a 2.47 ERA in 12 starts for the playoff-bound Rumble Ponies, while Hamel has a 3.85 ERA and 11.6 K/9 rate in 25 starts.

Obviously, these are potential pieces to a future rotation, not the next Opening Day, meaning Stearns and Co. have a lot of work to do this winter. Cohen may have tempered any World Series expectations for 2024, but if the playoffs remain on the radar, the Mets will need to find a few starting pitchers. Somewhere.