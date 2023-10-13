Phillies fighting off negative moments with unrelentingly positive results

PHILADELPHIA -- As of Thursday afternoon, the Phillies still hadn’t won a World Series since 2008, the second of only two championships in the franchise’s 140-year history. And yet you couldn’t find the stomach-churning angst, the nervous energy, the fatalistic outlook that typically shadows such a team in October.

In fact, it’s just the opposite. As much as Bryce Harper latched onto Orlando Arcia’s smack-talk as motivation, going deep twice Wednesday night to spur the Phillies’ six-homer barrage in a 10-2 rout of Atlanta, teammate Nick Castellanos chose to trumpet Monday’s brutal loss at Truist Park as Exhibit A for his club’s resilient character.

Not only did the Phillies blow a 4-0 lead, wasting a gem by Zack Wheeler, but Game 2 concluded with Harper’s futile scramble on the basepaths as he was doubled up on Michael Harris II’s brilliant leaping catch. To outside observers, the 5-4 loss looked like a crushing blow, the kind that flips a series. The Phillies used it as inspiration.

“I think the way that game ended in Atlanta was perfect,” said Castellanos, who responded with two home runs himself in Wednesday’s beatdown. “Having that exclamation point on the loss, I think, was perfect for our group of guys.”

The ’23 Phillies are writing their own “Silver Linings Playbook,” turning every setback into a catapult. That makes them especially dangerous this time of year, because combining that supreme confidence with a lethal lineup, solid pitching staff and the fueling confines of Citizens Bank Park is the formula for a championship.

“When they get punched in the face, they come back for a fight,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I think it’s just a group of guys that stay after it and competes on a daily basis.”

Given their history, the Phillies have a long track record of unfinished business, including a six-game loss to the Astros in last year’s World Series. But they don’t seem haunted by failure. In very un-Philly fashion, everyone around this team has embraced the power of positive thinking, including the fans in the seats. The same city that once proudly booed Santa Claus chose unconditional love in support of a slumping Trea Turner and was rewarded when the $300 million shortstop rebounded to start playing like one.

For New Yorkers, this whole Philly phenomenon is tough to relate to. The Yankees are sitting on a 14-year title drought, and after getting booed out of the Bronx for six months, they spent last week yelling at each other during organizational meetings in Tampa. As for the Mets, they capped a 75-win season by firing a manager, having the GM resign and fans that are already getting testy with an owner that invested $377 million on a World Series bid -- more than anyone else in the sport.

Thomson is plenty familiar with the New York vibe from his long history with the Yankees. His last World Series ring came at the Phillies’ expense in 2009, when he was the third-base coach for then-manager Joe Girardi. After Girardi brought him to Philly as his bench coach, Thomson took over when he was fired early in the 2022 season, and his even-keel style has allowed the players here to flourish.

Before Thursday’s Game 4, Thomson was asked how those ’09 Yankees compared to his current Phillies, considering that this group was inching closer to a return to the Fall Classic after moving within one victory of the NLCS. We’ll admit, any roster with A-Rod is a difficult comp. Also, the baseball climate in the Bronx is much more buttoned up than down here on Broad Street. Think Goldman Sachs vs. a Google campus. Still, Thomson could identify some recognizable DNA strands.

“I think it’s very similar,” Thomson said. “I think this team here has a little bit more fun, and I’m not dogging that ’09 team. But they were very business-like whereas this team is, you know, they’re loose -- they come to the ballpark, have fun and they’re not afraid to show it.”

Case in point was Wednesday’s Game 3, when Harper clapped-back at Arcia’s mocking of him by denting Atlanta for two light-tower blasts, then stared down the shortstop as he trotted past second base. Afterward, Harper didn’t try to disguise his behavior, doubling-down on the incident for reporters. The two-time MVP may be paid $330 million for his performance between the lines, but this is the entertainment biz, and Harper once again was worth every penny to Philly.

“I love this place,” said Harper, whose .635 career slugging percentage for the playoffs ranks third behind Babe Ruth (.744) and Lou Gehrig (.731). “Flat out, I love this place. There’s nothing like coming into the Bank and playing in front of these fans. Blue collar mentality, tough, fighting every single day. I get chills, man. I get so fired up. Man, I love this place.”

No wonder the Phillies entered Thursday’s potential clinching Game 4 with a 24-11 playoff record at Citizens Bank Park, the best winning percentage (.694) for any team’s home venue with a minimum of 30-plus postseason games. So the Phillies only have two titles in more than a century. Who’s counting? They’re having too much fun chasing the next one.