World Series: Tommy Pham says work ethic is what separates Diamondbacks from 'more talented' Mets

ARLINGTON, Texas -- In Tommy Pham’s view, it easily could have been the Mets here at Globe Life Field, preparing for Friday’s World Series opener against the Rangers.

Except for one missing ingredient. Something that these 84-win Diamondbacks possess, and his former Flushing club did not.

“That team is more talented than this team,” Pham said Thursday, referring to the Mets. “Let’s be honest here. And what makes this team different is, everyone is still -- at this level -- trying to reach their max potential.”

Pham mentioned his own relentless push to be the best version of himself, the player he was years ago, amid the demanding struggle for consistent performance. When Pham looked around the Mets’ clubhouse, he didn’t see the same reflection in some corners.

“That drive wasn’t there,” Pham said. “And that drive is here. It’s what separates this team from most teams. You have guys that are still trying to get better. Every day.”

With Pham calling out the Mets last month, describing them as “the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with,” I asked him Thursday to add greater context to those combustible remarks, seeing how they set Citi Field ablaze back east. And, since Pham is a straight shooter, among the most blunt-speaking players in the bigs, he didn’t hesitate to oblige.

“I understand, and I do know, I work harder than most, so I’m not comparing anyone to me,” Pham said. “I’m comparing everyone to what I believe is the level of expectations. I do feel like there’s a level of expectations and preparation and work ethic going into the game, and I was very honest -- I just didn’t feel like it was being met as a whole.

“I didn’t call anyone out. If anyone disagrees with me over there, man, you gotta take a long look in the mirror and be honest. Be a very honest self-evaluator.”

Pham has the evidence on his side. The Mets had the highest payroll in baseball history at $377 million and won 75 games. By the end of July, owner Steve Cohen considered the roster irreparably broken and authorized a fire sale at the trade deadline, sending Pham to the Diamondbacks as part of it.

Before the final game of the regular season, Buck Showalter essentially announced his own firing. Three days later, GM Billy Eppler resigned. In between, David Stearns was introduced as the franchise’s first president of baseball operations, but the Mets still are looking for a manager. Given Pham’s observations, what did he believe would repair the losing culture that had festered at Citi Field?

“It mostly falls on the players -- that’s what I think,” Pham said. “Your coaches help you prepare every day. Ultimately, you’re going to get better from your teammates. Your teammates are who help you get better. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Pham’s winter signing with the Mets eventually worked to his benefit. He’s in the World Series after all. But when asked about this year’s journey from Flushing to the Fall Classic, it was hardly a fairy tale. Pham said he called a meeting with Eppler in May regarding his lack of playing time, telling the GM the outfield rotation wasn’t what the Mets had portrayed during his recruitment.

According to Pham, he was supposed to get four games a week, as Eppler’s plan was to give the regulars plenty of rest. But it didn’t turn out that way early on.

“I was like, 'I didn’t sign up for this,'” Pham said. “You guys told me something different. And then all of a sudden, guys got hurt and I started to play more, and eventually I started to play every day.”

Pham also provided some insight about the Mets’ lineup process, with Showalter pulling him aside on a few occasions to explain why he wasn’t starting, despite having a good history against that night’s pitcher. Buck showed him a sheet of paper that displayed what Pham’s projected performance would be -- the handiwork of the analytics department -- rather than his past success, and that’s what went into the lineup decision.

“That’s what it was like,” Pham said. “This is what Buck was telling me, and that’s why I respect Buck. Buck’s a great guy. He was being honest with me, he was like, they want me to make the lineup like this. I said, that’s crazy ... But that’s the way the game is today.”

Pham meant no ill will toward the Mets. He said he still keeps in touch with some of his former teammates. And with Pham headed for free agency again, someone brought up how the Mets could use a leftfielder.

“The biggest reason I signed with New York was, you know, on paper, I was like, man, we’re that team,” Pham said. “But sometimes on paper it just doesn’t get put together like you envision it ... But I don’t see that team struggling for long. There’s guys over there that are hungry. You have an owner that cares about winning.”

But it’s the Diamondbacks representing the NL in the World Series. And to Pham, it’s no mystery why.