It would be a big mistake for Yankees to make excuses for what happened in 2023

For the Yankees to treat 2023 like a forgettable season would be a grave mistake. That’s the temptation, right? Call it unlucky, Murphy’s Law run amok, and flush it away. A glitch in the 27-championship timeline. An outlier for baseball’s most successful franchise.

The Yankees can give a million excuses as to why they were impostors in pinstripes this season. But to ignore the red flags of the last six months, the flashing warning lights en route to this mediocre year, is asking for a repeat of the Bronx disaster that resulted in the Yankees missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 (just the fifth October whiff of Brian Cashman’s 25-year tenure as general manager).

Consider the 2023 season an instructional manual, something the Yankees’ current front office (or whoever returns, anyway) must go to school on to snap the alarming trend that sent them home again in October without a title for a 14th consecutive year.

This is not a new development. The Yankees have made just a single trip to the World Series in the past 22 seasons, the one that resulted in their 2009 championship. Since that title, the Steinbrenners have spent $3.162 billion to get back to the Fall Classic. The result? An 8-10 record in playoff series, playing six games under .500 (31-37) during that stretch.

As for this year, it turned out to be the sum of all the Yankees’ fears, when Cashman’s big dice rolls went bust. He wasn’t wrong when he said in August that everyone predicted the 2023 roster would be a “playoff-contending” team. Full disclosure: I had these Yankees losing to the Padres in the World Series. Guilty as charged.

Then again, I’m not paid $5 million a year to make sure that happens, and Cashman’s errors in judgment reached critical mass this season. It was a year when staggering underperformance meshed perfectly with the unreliable nature of a fragile roster at a cost of $294 million, the most expensive payroll in Yankees history and second highest in MLB to the Mets’ $377 million.

What’s even worse? A large chunk of that was used just to get people back on the field from rehab. The Yankees had the third-most players on the IL this season (28) for a total of 2,106 days — third behind the Dodgers (2,266) and Angels (2,186). The price tag for that lost time was $81 million, the most in the majors (the Angels were second at $67 million).

Paying all those players that much to not play is hardly a winning formula, and one of the biggest offenders was free-agent lefthander Carlos Rodon, who missed the first three months after signing a five-year, $162 million deal last offseason. It also was difficult to explain the bizarre, delayed diagnosis of Anthony Rizzo’s concussion, an injury that turned the team’s early MVP into a puzzling non-factor.

Not a great look for an organization that supposedly revamped its entire medical and conditioning operation in 2019, but now that can be added to the pile of debris Hal Steinbrenner intends to sort through at season’s end. Of course, when a $325 million player in Giancarlo Stanton is one of the most injury-prone, that really runs up the meter. The same could be said for Aaron Judge, at $360 million, who missed 42 games to a toe injury, but at least he still hit 37 homers in 103 games (entering Saturday).

“It’s been a struggle all year,” manager Aaron Boone said, “whether it’s keeping guys healthy, getting guys back or down performances.”

Ah, yes, those “down performances.” Heading into the final weekend, the Yankees’ .226 batting average ranked 29th in the majors, a few ticks above the pitiful A’s (.224). Their .702 OPS was 24th overall, as was their 4.17 runs per game, tied with the Royals ($91M payroll).

The first-half offensive malaise prompted something that once was unthinkable for Cashman in the previous quarter-century: firing hitting coach Dillon Lawson on the eve of the All-Star break. The Yankees have seemed to be more receptive to his replacement, Boone buddy Sean Casey, but the problems appear far from corrected. Judge suggested as much on the day the Yankees were officially eliminated from playoff contention, using strong language to describe what lies ahead this offseason.

“I got some ideas,” he said. “But it’s gonna take all of us. It’s going to be talking with everyone in the organization, all the way down through the minor- league stuff all the way up to the top. There’s a lot of stuff we gotta work on and improve, but there’s a lot of bright spots that we’ve seen with these young guys coming up. This is the time to start building that next foundation.”

Cashman was always going to remain part of that process because of his unique relationship with Steinbrenner, but the captain’s remarks certainly could be taken as a shot across the GM’s bow. And Steinbrenner’s pledged “audit” of the entire organization should put a number of Cashman’s data-driven lieutenants in the owner’s crosshairs. Last winter’s hirings of Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean, two scouting-based execs, seemed to be a nod to amplifying those types of voices, but it’s unclear how much they were actually heard.

As for Boone, a Cashman favorite, the signs have been pointing to his survival. He’s pretty much done what the front office wants in acting as a conduit between the people upstairs and the clubhouse — executing the game plan as it’s drawn up in a collaborative effort — so none of the blame has been shoveled in his direction.

But is there something missing when it comes to accountability in the clubhouse? When many of the dynasty-era Yankees returned for last month’s Old-Timers’ Day, they didn’t recognize the same DNA in this year’s group.

“Now they coddle the players too much, they baby them,” said David Wells, an 18-game winner for the 1998 champs. “And it’s up to your peers to make you better . . . You don’t see guys getting in each other’s face. It’s not a personal thing. You’re here to win and that’s what you try to do . . . They don’t have that kind of camaraderie.”

That often is a byproduct of winning, obviously. And the 2023 Yankees didn’t do nearly enough to brew the type of chemistry Wells was talking about. As Judge stated last week upon elimination, this season was a “big failure” involving “a lot of stuff we gotta get figured out and get right for next year.”

But how far will Steinbrenner go to make that happen? After spending nearly $540 million on free agents last winter, more than any other team, will he be going deep into his checkbook again?

Money has always been the greatest strength of this franchise under a Steinbrenner, so that can’t stop now at this crisis point.

It’s going to take more than another influx of cash, however. A thorough ewillination of how the Yankees got here is a necessary start, and that’s surely been underway for a while now. Our advice to Cashman & Co: study hard.