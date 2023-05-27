MLB prospect Josh Knoth of Pat-Med makes difficult decision of sitting out rest of playoffs

What would you do?

You throw a 98-mph fastball. You have major-league spin rate on your slider and curveball. Your skillset has grabbed the attention of all 30 MLB organizations because you have electric stuff.

Professional scouts, pitching directors and scouting cross checkers have arranged their schedules to see you pitch.

You are senior Josh Knoth, 17, and an extraordinary righthanded pitching talent for the Patchogue-Medford Raiders.

Knoth is living every boy’s dream of being a major-league player, donning his favorite team's uniform, but really any MLB uniform would suffice. He's worked his whole life for the moment when his name is called in the Amateur Draft on July 9.

Knoth has been an integral piece of the heart of the Patchogue-Medford baseball program since he was in the NPMYAC little league. He's played with his teammates and best friends his entire life.

They’ve all dreamed of winning the state baseball Class AA title. Knoth led the Raiders to the brink of the school’s first Suffolk County championship in 51 years, forging, arguably, the greatest single season of pitching in Long Island high school history.

The numbers are outrageous: a 7-0 record in leading the Raiders to the Suffolk Class AA best of three finals against Commack; 109 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings; only five hits allowed; 15 walks; one run allowed for an ERA of 0.17.

Knoth won the Yastrzemski Award as Suffolk’s top player last year — only the fifth junior to do so. He is the heavy favorite to become only the third player to win the Yaz for a second time.

And here’s the situation Knoth faces: He's six weeks away from the MLB Draft and has set himself up for a life-changing contract. There are more than a million reasons why he can’t come this far and have it crumble with something unforeseen like any kind of injury.

“We set an innings limit for Josh this season,” said Patchogue-Medford coach Anthony Frascogna. “And we exceeded that number in our last playoff game. We maxed out with what we could do before the major league draft. We were 100% protecting him all season against the risk of injury.”

Frascogna added: “What high school coach takes a .500 hitter of out of his lineup and out of rightfield all season to keep him safe? We did that with Josh because we all understand what’s at stake.”

Knoth was at Saturday’s playoff game in uniform and supporting his team in a 7-0 loss to Commack in the first game of a three-game series for the Suffolk Class AA title.

“I always want to win and I’ve done whatever was needed of me for my team,” Knoth said. “These are all the guys I grew up with — all my best friends. I must do what’s right for me at this moment in time — and that’s to stay healthy. This is a smart decision and not a selfish one.”

Patchogue-Medford catcher Bryan Frascogna said Knoth is the most unselfish guy in the dugout. They’ve played together since Little League.

“I’ve caught Josh my whole life,” Bryan said. “We’re best friends. I wish we had one more game together, but I get it. We all love Josh, and we know he wants to be out there with us more than anyone. The team understands what’s going on and even though we’re disappointed we know it’s bigger than another win.”

Frascogna hoped the loss of Knoth for the championship series would galvanize and motivate his team.

“We want this Suffolk title for all of us,” Frascogna said. “We want it badly for Josh because we know how competitive he is and how conflicted he feels about whether he pitches or not. There is lifechanging money coming his way and he’s earned it. We fully support what he must do.”

What would you do?