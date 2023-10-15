An Opening Night wish list for Islanders

<EM>The Islanders waited longer than just one other team to play their first meaningful game of the season — a long layoff that finally ended Saturday night when they took on the Buffalo Sabres on Opening Night at UBS Arena.

But in a lot of ways, so much of it felt like a continuation of their 2022-2023 campaign.

Seemingly content with what he already had, general manager Lou Lamoriello opted to spend the offseason locking down existing talent over upgrading the roster through splashy free-agent signings.

There was Ilya Sorokin in net Saturday night — no complaint there — but there, too, was the offense that sputtered so often last season.

And though the first game of the season generally is imbued with novelty and hope, there was no escaping that the offseason decision to “play it safe” might very well be the biggest gamble of all.

Guess who was on the fourth line Saturday? (If you said Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck, congratulations. You’ve basically been right for the better part of a decade.)

By the time the puck finally dropped, Islanders fans were stuck reciting the same set of Hail Marys (or Hail Matys, as the case may be): Let this be the year that Mathew Barzal’s considerable talent translates to considerable point production.

Let this finally be the season the power-play unit doesn’t suck the momentum straight out of this offense.

Let Ilya Sorokin stay healthy, and, oh, Noah Dobson, too.

And for all that is good, let Bo Horvat be first-half Canucks Bo Horvat and not second-half Islanders Bo Horvat.

That’s a lot of hopes and prayers, even for an opening night. But that’s what happens when you have a Vezina Trophy-caliber goalie, a shutdown defense . . . and an offense that managed an anemic 243 goals last season — 22nd in the league.

All that translated to a quick playoff ouster, and there’s not too much reason to think this team has materially improved beyond that.

Of course, Lamoriello believes otherwise. He thinks having Horvat and Pierre Engvall for a full season can be enough of a difference-maker, and there might be some strength to that argument — especially if Horvat, who centered the first line with Barzal on the right wing, shows himself to be the type of finisher who can make good on Barzal’s elite puck-handling. Horvat and Engvall should considerably help a power-play unit that finished 30th in the NHL last season.

And there’s a general sense, too, that the Islanders were dealt a crummy hand last season, including losing Barzal for 23 games.

“You can view it as the same group or you can view it as we had two pretty key players that didn’t get to play a full year and then we had our All-Star being out for the long stretch coming into the playoffs,” defenseman Scott Mayfield told Newsday this offseason. “I don’t really view it as the exact same team. I like the makeup of the team. We’ve had some success, but we’ve got to make sure we find that next level.”

That means Sorokin will have to continue to be elite — no pressure there, Ilya. It means that the aging-but-iconic fourth line needs to reclaim vintage form in what likely will be its last season together. And it means Barzal needs to have the breakthrough season that’s always seemed just out of his grasp.

That’s a lot of things that have to go right in an 82-game season in which things pretty famously, and pretty regularly, go very, very wrong.

But hey, Saturday was the first game of the season, and if you can’t have hope then, when can you?

“I think everyone is excited — fans, family, players, coaches — this has felt like a little bit longer of a camp,” Brock Nelson said before the game. “I think everyone is ready to go and go out there and play for real and get to it — especially after sitting around watching three, four nights of hockey, sitting around at home and having practices. It’ll be fun to be out there at home tonight. The place should be rocking.”

Now the Islanders have 81 more games to prove that this same group can be just different enough to keep UBS that way.