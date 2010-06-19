Best of Neil's Watchdog

Thank you, WatchDog Block Association, for responding to the invitation to e-mail me your favorite athlete cameos of TV seasons past. Among the picks (in addition to the five in the Friday paper):

Kevin McHale on "Cheers,'' Leo Durocher on "The Munsters,'' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on "Diff'rent Strokes,'' Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams on "Seinfeld," and Deacon Jones, Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King on "The Odd Couple.''

Speaking of "The Odd Couple,'' even though Howard Cosell was no jock, my favorite sports-related guest spot was his visit to that show in 1975.

To make a long story short, Felix Unger eventually grabs the mike and starts calling a Giants-Cowboys game, among other things noting that Roger Staubach "is scrambling with the dexterity of a lizard!''

Then, his memorable sign-off: "A quitter never wins and a winner never quits!''

Oh, heck, I can't do it justice. Look here: youtube.com/watch? v=z5gbYmrUBwE