Super Bowl: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen sound like veterans in first 'Big Game' broadcast

Kevin Burkhardt did not wait long to address the elephant in the broadcast booth.

It was about 40 minutes before kickoff for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, and Burkhardt and his Fox partner, Greg Olsen, had just come on the air.

Olsen was talking about the challenge players in Super Bowls face because of the disruption to their routines, to which Burkhardt said this:

“It’s kind of like the first time broadcasting a Super Bowl. The routines are all gone. That’s kind of how we feel, too, by the way.”

Yup. For the first time since 2005, a network had dared to trot out both a play-by-play man and analyst who had never worked a Super Bowl on network TV.

Many in the business — not to mention many New York-area folks who warmly remember Burkhardt from his days at WFAN and SNY — were rooting for the new guys.

Not to worry. It was evident from the start that they were comfortable under the bright lights and not overwhelmed by the moment, which was half the battle.

Burkhardt is a comfortable, likable figure who does not call attention to himself, but can dial up the intensity when necessary.

His call of Kansas City’s Nick Bolton returning a Jalen Hurts fumble for a second-quarter touchdown was top notch.

Olsen can sometimes be wordy and jargon-heavy, but for a guy in his second year in the business, he has excelled.

The fact he played as recently as 2020 gives him a valuable edge on some of his fellow NFL analysts at the network level.

Burkhardt and Olsen set up the Eagles’ opening drive for a touchdown nicely.

They talked about whether Kansas City might take the ball if it won the coin toss rather than defer. It did not, despite the Eagles’ lethal record on opening drives.

Sure enough, the Eagles marched down the field for a touchdown on their opening drive for the 11th time this season.

When Harrison Butker’s field goal try for Kansas City hit the left upright, the audio of the doink resonated.

Rules analyst Mike Pereira disagreed with the reversal of a play on which the Eagles’ DeVonta Smith initially was ruled to have made a big reception.

“When it takes this long, to me it’s not clear and obvious,” Pereira said.

Fox’s announcers and analysts were not afraid to note on numerous occasions a problem with the field being slippery. Tom Rinaldi offered a detailed report on that after the halftime show.

Pereira was right on a couple of key reviews, one of which erased another fumble return for a touchdown by Bolton, the other of which upheld a reception by Dallas Goedert.

When Kadarius Toney scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter Burkhardt did not initially mention his exile by the Giants earlier this season, but he did allude to it after Tony followed that with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

Fox’s pregame show clocked in at a tidy 330 minutes and featured the usual array of time-eating content, led by the network’s familiar studio team.

Their energy — and cheerfulness — were impressive given the marathon slog.

There was an awkward moment when Terry Bradshaw poked fun at his late friend and teammate Franco Harris’ stutter while otherwise paying tribute to him.

Former Giants star Michael Strahan showed his crossover chops by interviewing both halftime performer Rihanna and Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

It was billed as Hamlin’s first one-on-one interview since he suffered cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.

When Strahan asked Hamlin whether he recalls standing up before collapsing, there was a long pause and Hamlin then said this:

“That’s something I don’t really want to get too deep into the details of. That’s something I’m still trying to work through: Why’d it happen to me?”

The most memorable image of the pregame hours was a closeup of tears streaming down the face of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni during the national anthem.

It was a moment Rinaldi set up by telling us that Sirianni planned to use the singing of the anthem as a time to reflect.