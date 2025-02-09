Knicks failed test to break into league's top tier of teams with latest loss to Celtics

In the days leading up to Saturday’s meeting with the Celtics the Knicks tried to maintain that it was just the next game, Game No. 52 with no more weight than any other game.

But their actions would tell you something else.

Karl-Anthony Towns was downgraded from probable to questionable during the day, but he never believed that the medical staff was going to be able to convince him not to play.

“I wanted to play,” Towns said after the game was over. “It was a great game. I wanted to go out there and compete.”

So was he close to 100% with the patellar tendinitis that was slowing him in recent days cleared?

“No, but I know I can do anything I put my mind to,” he said. “I put the work in. Just wanting to play.”

It may have been game No. 52, but for the Knicks it was something they had to admit after another one-sided loss was a measuring stick and a sign that they have a long way to go. The 131-104 loss in which they trailed by 35 points at one time (the same deficit they fell behind in the opening night loss at Boston) dropped them to 0-5 against the Celtics, Cavaliers and Thunder, the teams with the three best records in the NBA. Their only win this season against a team currently with a record better than the Knicks’ 34-18 was over Memphis last month.

And the thing is, the Knicks weren’t planning on being a tier below those teams.

“I mean, I said yesterday that playing them it’s always to see where we are,” Jalen Brunson said. “We see where we are.”

And where is that?

“Not where we want to be,” he said.

The Knicks added Towns and Mikal Bridges in the offseason and the two stars came with the expectations of being the pieces that would help the Knicks matchup against teams like Boston. Towns perhaps could have the excuse of the knee trouble along with a sprained thumb as a reason he was outplayed by Luke Kornet. Kornet was a late addition to the Boston starting lineup Saturday when Kristaps Porzingis was scratched shortly before game time.

But Bridges was brought in to give the Knicks a defensive stopper at the wing. He's a player thought to be capable of matching up against Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. And there has been no indication in the two games against Boston that he’s up to the task. He struggled badly in the season opener in Boston and on both sides of the ball he appeared overmatched Saturday.

Maybe that changes if OG Anunoby was in the lineup or if Towns was healthy or if Mitchell Robinson returns to provide a rim protector. But Saturday was another test and another failure to show the Knicks had ascended beyond the level they were a year ago.

“You learn from every game so you know the disappointment of a loss but make sure that we learn from it,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Then, obviously we have to take a hard look and get better.”

“We know we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Towns said. “Simple as that. There’s no sugarcoating, there’s no moral wins, nothing like that. It’s something we’ve got to work on if we expect to beat a team that y’all have expectations of us to compete for and be. If we also have those same aspirations in this locker room, which I know we do, we’ve got to find a way to beat teams like tonight.”

Brunson was the first player dressed and ready to exit after the game, calm, but clearly disappointed.

“I mean today as a whole,” he said, “was just unacceptable.”

And it won’t just be Brunson who feels that way. After two straight seasons ending in the Eastern Conference semifinals the Knicks were built to move beyond that. And right now, that second round figures to pit them against the Celtics, the team that they have yet to show they measure up to on the court.

There was no talk about building or growing after this one was over. It was where the Knicks are and that is a level away from where they want to be.