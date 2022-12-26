Rock: White alone can't lead Jets to playoffs

There is obviously — and rightly — going to be a lot of delirium around the Jets this week now that their most productive and most popular quarterback has been cleared to return from his rib injury.

Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, Robert Saleh announced on Monday, a day after the holiday weekend provided the results they needed to rekindle their postseason vision and cleared an achievable pathway to the playoffs. They head into this stretch with the quarterback who undeniably gives them the best chance to win, to complete that journey, and to end a playoff drought that reaches back to the 2010 season.

But believing his mere presence will overcome the rest of the flaws that have made them losers in five of their last six games — including two that White started, by the way — is a dangerous perspective to have.

White gives them a fair opportunity, yes, but he is not a one-man cure. There have been ills beyond the play of Zach Wilson that have left the Jets bedridden the better part of the past month and a half. Though spirits will be buoyed by White stepping back into the starting job with a chance to turn the fortunes of the season and the franchise around for the second time since Thanksgiving, Saleh needs to remind the other players they need to do their part, too, in making the Mike White Magic come to life.

There is the running game, which Saleh last week described as “putrid.” A defense that has allowed two killer touchdown drives in the last two games. The special teams unit that has given up two punt returns for touchdowns during this stretch of woe when the rest of the league has allowed just one such scoring play all season.

Mike White is back. That is good news for the Jets. Really good news.

It won’t mean anything, though, unless the rest of the team shows up and plays to its capability on Sunday along with him.

“We have to get back to what we were in the first half of the season,” Saleh told reporters and, presumably, the team, on Monday. “We have to find ourselves, we have to find our confidence, we have to get the ball rolling, and it starts with how we prepare day in and day out … Our messaging doesn’t change from what we talked about on Friday.”

That was the day after the Jets lost to the Jaguars and Saleh called the playoffs “far-fetched.”

Now they need to win their remaining two games against the Seahawks and Dolphins and have the Patriots lose at least one of their final two (against the Dolphins and Bills) and they are in.

White does seem to have a presence that brings out the best from his teammates. They enjoy playing with him and playing for him. There is a noticeable increase in oomph when he is on the field. Even Saleh can’t deny that.

“Whenever you’re playing with someone that you feel you have confidence with and confidence with one another and team confidence, it is contagious,” Saleh said. “You can tell when players have confidence in one another and when they don’t.”

The Jets can’t sit back and say “Mike is here to save the day” without doing their part to help him. To help themselves.

White has spoken often about avoiding his “hero ball” tendencies, trying not to do too much with each throw he makes and taking what the defense gives him. In these next two weeks — and possibly beyond — everyone on the Jets needs to adopt that same philosophy in regard to their quarterback. White may be the symbol of the hope, potential and confidence that has been lacking from the team since he left the field in Buffalo with his battered midsection, the personification of the toughness and audacity that the Jets will need to rely upon to salvage their season.

But he can’t do it all by himself.