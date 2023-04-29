Mike Tannenbaum: This time, Jets in better spot after trading for Packers great

This was already going to be a busy week for Mike Tannenbaum. The NFL Draft is one of the most hectic times of year for him as he juggles his various media responsibilities providing insights on front office theories and player evaluations.

On Monday, it became even more bananas.

That was when the framework for the Jets’ trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Packers was disclosed, and all of a sudden Tannenbaum was thrust backward 15 years to when he was general manager of the Jets and the architect of a blockbuster deal to acquire a future Hall of Famer from Green Bay.

“Ten years from now I am really looking forward to Joe Douglas having to comment on Jordan Love being traded to the Jets because he feels aggrieved and disappointed by how they treated him,” Tannenbaum told Newsday, joking about the current cast in this Broadway revival, the absurdity of the similarities, and the preposterous potential for it to happen again in another generation or so.

There are enough similarities that it wasn’t just reporters who blew up Tannenbaum’s phone asking him what he thought about the Rodgers deal and what pitfalls that took place back in 2008 could be avoided. Jets owner Woody Johnson called hoping to pick his brain on the topic, too.

“I think you take each situation as it exists and you try to get better,” Johnson said this week. “I talked to Mike Tannenbaum [Tuesday] and he was remembering back when that happened. That was a pretty interesting period, too. This is different, I think, in that it’s been a long time. I think we have a little more football knowledge that we had, perhaps, back then.”

Besides the eerie similarities — aging all-time great quarterback from Green Bay with a former first-round pick sitting behind him has his relationship with the organization begin to fray, leading to a divorce that is sealed with a trade to New York — Tannenbaum said there are several differences that should work in the Jets’ favor this time.

“The relationship with Nathaniel Hackett is really important because it gives him a really big leg up in knowing the offense,” Tannenbaum said of Rodgers’ relationship with the Jets’ new offensive coordinator.

They worked together in Green Bay for three seasons and Rodgers has spoken glowingly about their relationship and the role it played in his decision to come to the Jets. When Favre came to the team, he knew no one.

Another difference?

“The time of the year cannot be understated,” Tannenbaum said. “We got Brett in August and it was, ‘How do we build this thing on the fly?’ We’re trying to beat Tom Brady and they have all these years and years of experience together that we don’t have, how can we close the gap as quickly as possible?”

The answer is they couldn’t.

Eric Mangini, the head coach of the Jets in 2008, pointed out another difference in an appearance on a Trey Wingo podcast for The 33rd Team this week. It is not one that stands in favor of the current Jets.

“Brett Favre loved playing football,” Mangini said. “He enjoyed the guys, the locker room, the process, all of those things. You can’t necessarily say that Aaron Rodgers feels the same way. He’s been contemplating retirement. He is very introspective in terms of what his future holds. So does he come into New York and act as a force multiplier like Tom Brady [in Tampa Bay] was? Or is this a situation where he goes through the motions and hopes that is good enough. If that’s the case, then we are probably going to be looking at this like a Russel Wilson-type situation.”

It's hard to classify what that 2008 season was for the Jets, exactly. They started out 8-3, had won five in a row including an overtime victory against the hated Patriots, but Favre suffered a throwing arm injury and they lost four of their final five games.

Mangini was fired at the conclusion of the season even though he has said several times he had assurances from Johnson that he would keep his job no matter how the year ended, even if they went 0-16.

“It wasn’t something I wanted to do,” Mangini said in a 2016 radio interview with Colin Cowherd about his resistance to the idea of adding Favre before he was convinced and bought into the concept that was being pushed by Johnson. “This was an experiment, It was something we were going to do for the good of the organization. But then we were going to get back to the vision, the plan, the things we had committed to.”

They never did.

“When we got Favre it worked great for about nine games and then he got injured and the wheels fell off,” Mangini said. “But at that point expectations had changed dramatically so we went 9-7 and I got let go after a winning season.”

Tannenbaum had trouble defining that season as either a success or failure, too.

“Giannis [Antetokounmpo] has a point of view on that,” he said of the basketball star's viral speech this week when asked if his season with the Milwaukee Bucks had been a failure. “When you speak to people like the Damien Woodys of the world they tell you our ‘08 team was better in a lot of ways than ’09 [when the Jets went 9-7 with Rex Ryan and Mark Sanchez and advanced to the AFC Championship Game]. Obviously the record turned out to be different and if Brett didn’t get hurt we’ll never know. We just felt we had an opportunity to get an all-time great and we couldn’t pass up that opportunity. We liked Chad Pennington a lot, he was a really great player for us, but we felt we had to try to hit a grand slam and go get Brett.”

Fifteen years later, the Jets again had the same itch.

“I’m optimistic,” Tannenbaum said of the Rodgers deal for the Jets. “I think Rodgers is a great player. Left tackle is a concern for all the obvious reasons, but they’ve done a really good job and laid a really strong foundation . . . You have a chance to get an all-time great at quarterback, you have to do that. Their quarterback play last year was horrific and it makes a ton of sense to make the trade.”

Johnson, despite putting in that call to Tannenbaum, said he isn’t very interested in the parallels between the Favre and Rodgers deals.

“I really don’t think in those terms,” he said. “I’m looking forward … I think you take each situation as it exists and you try to get better.”

Even Mangini thinks this will benefit the Jets, mostly for the same reasons Tannenbaum listed.

“They have an offensive coordinator who is familiar with him so that transition should be easier,” he said. “They have so much more time to make this work for them. This should work. It should work in a big way.”

If it doesn’t?

“I’m in the process of selling my head house in New Jersey,” he said. “There will be another head coach’s house for sale there if it doesn’t work. I’m saying that because I lived it.”

The Jets lived it, too. At least Johnson did. He and his brother Christopher are two of the few anywhere in the organization who remain from 2008. They lived through the Favre season.

The question for them now: Did the Jets learn anything from it?