NFL Awards: Newsday's Tom Rock makes his selections for top honors

The last time we took a stab at naming the winners of these awards back at the midway point of the season, Joe Flacco was still unemployed. Now he is a playoff quarterback. So yes, things change very quickly in the NFL.

Flacco, though, stands out as the clear Story of the Year. After seeming to be washed up from two unfulfilling seasons with the Jets and not even receiving a call from them when they were in dire need of a veteran quarterback, Flacco bided his time, remained patient and eventually landed with the Browns. In just five games he has thrown 13 touchdowns and won four straight games to have Cleveland barreling into the postseason.

Flacco is already a Super Bowl-winning quarterback but is still getting used to his newly re-found status as a go-to guy and joked this week about being old enough to be the father of some of his current teammates. The balance and confidence he has brought to Cleveland in the last two months has paid off and, perhaps, could continue to provide dividends for the Browns throughout the next month. The regular season may be over, but clearly his story is not.

There were plenty of other fun narratives throughout the league that caught our attention, from Tommy DeVito here with the Giants to Puka Nacua out in Los Angeles, from Joshua Dobbs flashing for two teams to the absurdly high injury rate among star players that has altered the league’s landscape heading into the playoffs.

Here, though, are our choices for the various NFL awards that will be officially handed out Super Bowl week in Las Vegas, as well as a look back at who we predicted would win them before the season began and at the midpoint of the season.

MVP: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

He’s the best player on the best team heading into the playoffs, so yeah, he’s the most valuable. But when you really take a look at what Jackson has done this season, essentially transforming himself from the erratic wad of chaos that won this award in 2019 to the disciplined passer he is now (albeit one who can still make dynamic things happen off script; he leads the Ravens in rushing yards), it’s as if two different players are up for this award four years apart. The fact he has brought the Ravens the top seed in the AFC while Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell have been sidelined by injuries makes it all the more impressive. There is a case to be made for others in this category — Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Brock Purdy all had stellar seasons — so it’s not a complete runaway for Jackson, whose stats are not at the top of all the major categories. But in a year when so many of the league’s top quarterbacks were either injured (Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert) or struggled (Patrick Mahomes) and overall offensive production is down, Jackson has been consistently very, very good. In the NFL, it doesn’t get more valuable than that.

Preseason: Joe Burrow; Midseason: Jackson

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

It would have been easy to stick with my preseason and midseason choice and just taken the victory lap. Hey, Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns with a week to go. But the ankle injury that stymied him in the second half of the year and probably prevented him from breaking the all-time single-season receiving yard record opened the door for McCaffrey to sneak in. McCaffrey leads the league in rushing by 315 yards (he won’t play this weekend) and accounts for a league-leading 30.4% of his team’s scrimmage yards with 2,023. That the team happens to be the top seed in the NFC with a roster of other weapons who are Pro Bowlers at their positions only makes his slice of that pie stand out more. He’s stayed healthy (he had to come out of one game with an injury) and consistent and has scored a touchdown in all but three games this season. The objective of offensive football is getting in the end zone and McCaffrey’s 21 touchdowns give him this nod.

Preseason: Hill; Midseason: Hill

Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, Browns

Forget the highlight-reel tackles, sacks, pass-rushes and bone-crunchers. The play that stands out for Garrett this season is one in which the ball wasn’t even snapped. It came early in the season against the Titans and Garrett was prowling the line of scrimmage, jumping from one side of the set to the other. The Titans were so committed to not allowing him a one-on-one opportunity that they shuffled their tight ends right along with him. Eventually those countermoves caused Tennessee to take a delay of game penalty. Yes, an NFL offense was happier to be assessed a 5-yard penalty than allow Garrett to almost assuredly wreck their play as designed. Since then Garrett has stood out as the centerpiece of one of the league’s great defenses.

Preseason: Micah Parsons; Midseason: Garrett

Coach of the Year: Kevin Stefanski, Browns

It felt as if this award changed hands on a week-to-week basis. Whether it was Dan Campbell or DeMeco Ryans or Mike McDaniel or Shane Steichen, there were so many candidates who kept jostling for the lead. Over the last month or so, though, one of them has stood out. Stefanski took a team that could have easily fractured at any of a half dozen points and pulled it together to win 11 games (so far) and clinch his second playoff berth since taking the job (and winning this award) in 2020. Heading into Week 18 the Browns had placed almost a dozen players on IR in the regular season alone, not to mention the ones who were done before the season truly began. All-Pro running back Nick Chubb, (supposed) franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills, and their backup, Dawand Jones, have all been erased from the picture. The Browns, though, have become the team no one wants to face in a meaningful January game. Think about how many teams completely melted away under big quarterback injuries this season: the Chargers, the Jets, the Bengals. The Browns were already the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs while starting four different quarterbacks, and they have gotten to the point where they are starting a fifth on Sunday in a game they don’t need to help improve their seeding. Stefanski did that.

Preseason: Dan Campbell; Midseason: Campbell

Offensive Rookie of the Year: C.J. Stroud, Texans

He single-handedly turned the Texans from a rebuild to a team that is right there, delivering on the promise of the No. 2 overall pick a year earlier than just about anyone in Houston could have hoped for. Playing the toughest position in football, he went the first eight games with just one interception, led a number of fourth-quarter comebacks and displayed the kind of poise and character that franchises all around the league are always trying to find. Puka Nacua, who is on the verge of setting two rookie records on Sunday, gave him a run, but Stroud had a much higher level of difficulty given his position.

Preseason: Jahmyr Gibbs; Midseason: Stroud

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jalen Carter, Eagles

This has become a really tight race with Will Anderson surging and Kobie Turner of the Rams putting up a really solid first season. But Carter has become more of a game-wrecker than just about anyone thought he would be (or, in the case of Eagles opponents, hoped he wouldn’t be). He, like the rest of the Eagles defense, has cooled off a bit. Through nine games he had generated 31 quarterback pressures but has had only 13 since. His 30 tackles, 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this season combined with the remarkable athleticism he shows for someone of his size should be enough to give him this award.

Preseason: Will Anderson; Midseason: Carter

Comeback Player of the Year: Damar Hamlin, Bills

Football is a sport with a 100 percent injury rate, so every season there are dozens of stars who return to their form after suffering torn ACLs, ruptured Achilles, even concussions. Some even come back from issues such as cancers or other diseases. But the fact that Hamlin was even able to see another NFL game, nevermind play in one, after his heart stopped – twice! – on the field a little more than a year ago is as close to a medical miracle as the sport has ever seen.

Preseason: John Metchie III; Midseason: Tua Tagovailoa

Executive of the Year: Eric DeCosta, Ravens

It’s amazing to think back and realize that Lamar Jackson, our vote for MVP, could have been on any of the 32 teams in the NFL this season. All they had to do was make him an offer when he was being held under the franchise tag. And he probably would have taken it, too. Back in March, after all, he formally requested a trade. But DeCosta and the Ravens were able to navigate those rocky times, signed Jackson to a long-term contract, and, it seems, are living happily ever after. Throw in that each of Baltimore’s first three draft picks (Zay Flowers, Trenton Simpson and Tavius Robinson) have made significant contributions along with some key free agent signings (Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Kyle Van Noy, Ronald Darby) and it’s been a heck of a year for DeCosta.

Preseason: DeCosta; Midseason: DeCosta