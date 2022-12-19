Saquon Barkley has carried the Giants this far; playoffs next?

Shortly after the Giants' offense trotted onto the field with 6:06 left in Sunday night’s game against the Commanders, Daniel Jones surveyed his teammates and spotted not just who but what he was hoping to see.

Saquon Barkley was there, sure, as he had been for most of the night and most of the season.

But as the biggest game of either of their pro careers came to its crescendo, Jones noticed there was a difference in the running back’s demeanor, a perceptible change in his attitude.

“I think you could tell as soon as we got into that drive, talking in the huddle, that he’s ready to go, he’s asking for the ball, he’s asking for those chances,” Jones said of Barkley. “Having spent as much time with him as I have, it’s no surprise to me that he loves being in those situations, he loves the opportunity to potentially close the game out and make a lot of really good plays.”

After managing only 40 rushing yards up to that point, Barkley rumbled and rolled for 47 yards on a drive that ended with a Graham Gano 50-yard field goal and gave the Giants their final margin of victory, 20-12. After having only one run that went for more than 4 yards, he suddenly ripped off carries of 12, 15, then 14 on three consecutive snaps.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s fun to watch, fun to watch for sure,” Jones said of the new iteration of the familiar face. “He took over there. A bunch of key runs. That’s what you expect out of your best players, to take over in the fourth quarter and deliver. Real big time for him to do that.”

Barkley has carried the Giants this far: To the win over the Commanders, to an 8-5-1 record guaranteeing a first non-losing record since 2016, to the doorstep of the playoffs with three games to play. Along the way it’s become clear the Giants will only go as far as Barkley can take them. His sluggish statistics coincided with their four-game winless streak before he regained some of his form and totaled 120 yards in the victory.

Now we’ll get to see if he can close out this season the way he helped close out Sunday’s win.

There is only one offensive player who can lift this team and schlep them deeper into the month of January than perhaps even they ever envisioned possible. It’s not Jones, it’s not any of the wide receivers with the forgettable names. It’s Barkley.

But only if he has enough left in him. He’ll have to dig deeper than he ever has, challenge himself more than he thought possible. Rehabbing his torn ACL and working through the pain of other injuries was grueling but this, this is the test that will demonstrate what he is made of.

“You realize the moment,” Barkley said of his fourth-quarter mentality on Sunday. “You want to be the guy. You want to make plays in that moment. You kind of just relax, take a deep breath, and let your body take over.”

Coach Brian Daboll appeared to get a little choked up when asked about Barkley after Sunday’s game.

“I saw an explosive, downhill, powerful runner,” he said. “And I was proud as heck of the kid.”

It’s been an arduous road here. It has not reached its end just yet.

These are the games in which legacies are forged.

So far, Barkley’s legacy with the Giants includes a debate over his value as the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, a very promising and award-laden rookie year, a number of injuries and a return to form this season . . . but mostly losing. There’s been way too much of that losing during Barkley’s career. The playoffs — assuming the Giants get there with a roughly 90% chance at this point — will give him a chance to finally broaden the scope of what his tenure with the team will mean.

Time is winding down, the Giants have the ball and everyone knows who it’s going to.

On Sunday night, Barkley thrived in that situation.

And just as on Sunday, how he handles it the next month or more will determine how far these Giants go.