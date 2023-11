India wins toss and fields in first T20 match against Australia just 4 days after World Cup final

VISAKHAPATNAM, India — India won the toss Thursday and elected to field in the first Twenty20 international of the five-match series against Australia, which was taking place just four days after the countries met in the Cricket World Cup final.

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who was part of the team that lost the title match by six wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Matthew Wade is captaining Australia after several members of the World Cup-winning squad flew back home, including captain Pat Cummins and opener David Warner.

Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna are the three players who were part of India's Cricket World Cup squad, with the T20 squad comprising players impressing at the Indian Premier League.

Australia has included experienced middle-order batter Steven Smith, allrounder Marcus Stoinis and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis as it goes into the opening game of the series with three fresh pacers — Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and Jason Beherendorff.

Lineups:

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube attends a training session on the eve of the first T20 cricket match between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Credit: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, 4 Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (captain), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha