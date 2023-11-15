ICC defends pitch switch for first semifinal at the Cricket World Cup between host India and NZ

MUMBAI, India — The International Cricket Council defended a late switch of the pitch used for the semifinal match between host India and New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday.

The governing body had prepared the No. 7 pitch for the match at the Wankhede stadium but it was changed to No. 6, reportedly after a request from Indian team management.

It is the same pitch used for India’s game against Sri Lanka in the group stage.

“Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and has already happened a couple of times,” the ICC said. “This change was made on the recommendation of the venue curator in conjunction with our host.”

There is no grass cover on the pitch, yet it should aid the batters again.

“A World Cup semi should be played on a fresh pitch ... It’s as simple as that,” former England skipper Michael Vaughan said on X, formerly known as Twitter.