Cuzic’s 14 points, 16 rebounds lead Hofstra
Sica Cuzic scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds (14 defensive), leading Hofstra (6-6) to a 77-56 non-conference women’s college basketball win over visiting Wilmington (Del.) on Saturday.
Ana Hernandez Gil added 14 points and six assists in Hofstra and Wilmington’s first-ever matchup.
Hofstra had four players finish in double figures — Cuzic, Hernandez Gil, Long Island Lutheran alum Boogie Brozoski (13) and Vanerlie Valcourt, who tallied a season-high 10 points.
As a team, the Pride notched a season-high 46 rebounds. 23 assists and six blocks.
Hofstra finished with 27 first-quarter points, the most scored in a quarter this season, and would eventually take a 51-18 halftime lead. From the floor, the Pride went 49 percent (32-for-66) while putting up a season-high 77 points.
LIU Post 73, Felician University 58: Taylah Hudson scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and tallied four steals to lead LIU Post (11-1). Mikaiya Moore added 13 points and eight rebounds. As a team, LIU Post outrebounded Felician, 59-40.
Stonehill College 73, Molloy 60: Melody Prichard scored 14 points for Molloy (6-6) in non-conference. Jenna Silletti added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Molloy tallied 32 points in the paint compared to Stonehill’s 16.
NYU 66, Farmingdale State 42: Destiny Hurt and Nia Miller each scored nine points for Farmingdale State (1-8) in the NYU Holiday Classic at Hunter College.
Men’s games
SUNY-Old Westbury 75, Lehman College 59: Alan McDonald scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead SUNY-Old Westbury (4-5) in the consolation game of the CUNYAC Coaches vs. Cancer. Pedro Marquez added 18 points. Justin Alleyne-Washington tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds. As a team, SUNY-Old Westbury totaled 42 second-half points.
Jefferson 86, Molloy 81: Curtis Jenkins scored 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and tallied five assists for Molloy (8-4) in non-conference. Nick Corbett added 11 points. Justin Caldwell recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.