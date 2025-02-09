Scotland rugby stars Darcy Graham and Finn Russell involved in nasty clash of heads during 6 Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Scotland rugby players Darcy Graham and Finn Russell were involved in a nasty-looking clash of heads and were unable to continue during a Six Nations match against Ireland on Sunday.

Graham, a prolific winger, and Russell, the team's flyhalf, co-captain and star player, were attempting to tackle Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park — only to crash directly into each other in the 21st minute.

Both players initially lay prone with their arms outstretched at Murrayfield. Russell was able to walk off himself and underwent a Head Injury Assessment, which he failed. That forced his immediate withdrawal.

Graham received a lengthy period of treatment before being placed on a stretcher and taken off the field on a cart. He gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was carried toward the tunnel and was also replaced.

Graham, who has 29 tries for Scotland to be only behind Duhan van der Merwe on the country's all-time list, missed the 2023 and 2024 Six Nations because of injuries.