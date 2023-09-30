Fiji avoids a mega shock to come back and beat Georgia 17-12 at the Rugby World Cup

BORDEAUX, France — Fiji just avoided the kind of mega shock it is more used to dishing out at the Rugby World Cup.

The Flying Fijians were constrained by a fully committed Georgia effort for 50 minutes before coming back from 9-0 down to win 17-12 in their Pool C game on Saturday.

The fighting victory put Fiji on the cusp of making the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007, but not quite there yet and the deal will have to be sealed in a final pool game against another underdog in Portugal.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu began the Fijian fightback with a 51st-minute try deftly finished with inches to spare in the left corner as he dotted down off his feet and almost behind his back before he was tackled into touch. Replacement Vinaya Habosi finally subdued the Georgians when he ran onto an offload from tireless flanker Levani Botia with 12 minutes to go to make it 17-9.

Georgia still had enough in the tank to kick a very late penalty and chase what would have been a scintillating victory right at the death, when replacement Gela Aprasidze's breakout and kick ahead was desperately snuffed out by Fiji fullback Ilaisa Droasese. Droasese chased back, scrappily hoofed the ball over the dead ball line and collapsed in exhaustion, as did pretty much everyone else on the field.

It was a full-blooded and at times chaotic match that the fans in Bordeaux lapped up.

The result was still a surprise of sorts after Fiji — having beaten Australia two weeks ago — was expected to fly through with a winning bonus point to make the last eight.

Fiji's Ilaisa Droasese runs with the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Fiji and Georgia at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

That didn't happen and the win with no bonus point means Fiji has to wait until next weekend to confirm its place in the knockout stage. It needs anything against Portugal, even a losing bonus point, to make the quarters.

Two-time champion Australia's very slim chances are alive again after the result, but hinge on beating Portugal with a bonus point on Sunday, and then Portugal denying Fiji in the final set of pool games.

Georgia's early lead in Bordeaux came from three first-half penalties, one from flyhalf Luka Matkava and two long-range shots by winger Davit Niniashvili.

Despite losing hooker Tengizi Zamtaradze and lock Lasha Jaiani very early to injury to upset its set-piece, the Georgians were heroic in defense in the face of waves of Fijian attacks at points. They came close to what would have been their most famous victory at a World Cup.

Fiji's Eroni Mawi, left, and Georgia's Davit Niniashvili, challenge for the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Fiji and Georgia at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

Georgia also had a try ruled out late in the first half, when right wing Akaki Tabutsadze's score was chalked off for a forward pass to him, which looked like a harsh call from referee Karl Dickson of England.

Nayacalevu's momentum-changing try — while Fiji was down to 14 men with wing Semi Radradra in the sin-bin — saw the persistent Fijians finally start to get reward for their adventure having thrown a lot of loose passes and dropped a lot of balls in the first half.

Habosi made it safe when a ball was shovelled down the Fijian backline, with one pass through the legs, before Botia burst through to carry deep into the Georgia 22. He flicked the ball up as four Georgians tackled him and Habosi was on his shoulder and away to score with a flying dive.

Fiji finished with 14 men after center Josua Tuisova was shown a yellow card for a head-on-head clash attempting to tackle Georgia fullback Miriani Modebadze in the final moments, with Modebadze changing direction suddenly to contribute to the collision.

That tackle was put on review for possible upgrading to a red card, but remained a yellow.