The 49ers' playoff hopes are still teetering even after get-right game against the Bears

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — After three straight losses, including back-to-back blowouts, the San Francisco 49ers needed a get-right game.

The Chicago Bears helped provide just that.

Brock Purdy carved up Chicago's defense to lead San Francisco to its best offensive output of the season and the defense dominated the Bears in a 38-13 win Sunday that looked a lot more like the team that went to the Super Bowl last season than the one that has struggled in 2024.

“I think just the biggest thing was just getting some energy and momentum,” Purdy said. “This league is hard. It’s tough. If you don’t have momentum or energy and belief within a building, it can be really tough.”

The problem for San Francisco (6-7) is it might be too late to salvage its playoff hopes.

Three blown fourth-quarter leads to division rivals and the lopsided losses at Green Bay and Buffalo the previous two weeks leave the Niners two games out of the playoffs with only four games to go.

They might need to win out to get back to the postseason for a fourth straight season, and even then they could need some help because their three division losses will make it tough to win any tiebreakers in the tightly packed NFC West.

San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner celebrates after the team's win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Scott Strazzante

“If we win every single game, I think we’ve put ourselves in a very good position to either win the division or somehow sneak our way into playoff contention,” tight end George Kittle said. “I thought everyone’s focused on this one week. ... Forget the whole season whether you’ve played like crap the entire season, whether you’ve had missed opportunities, or whether you have a bunch of touchdowns. Whatever it is, flush all that and just focus on this one game.”

What’s working

Big plays. The Niners repeatedly gashed the Bears for big plays as the passing game looked as good as it has all season. Purdy had eight completions go for at least 20 yards — tied for the most in any game for the 49ers since at least 1991 — with Kittle catching four of them, Isaac Guerendo two and one each for Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings.

What needs help

Kickoffs. Jake Moody attempted two line-drive kicks as San Francisco tried to pin Chicago deep instead of allowing a touchback. But both kicks landed shy of the landing zone at the 20, giving the Bears the ball at the 40.

Stock up

DL Yetur Gross-Matos. The Niners have been struggling to generate a pass rush with Nick Bosa sidelined, but Gross-Matos made a big impact on Sunday. He had a career-high three sacks in the game after coming into the game with just one this season.

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Eakin Howard

Stock down

S Ji'Ayir Brown. The second-year safety lost his starting job with the return of Talanoa Hufanga from a wrist injury. Brown played 15 defensive snaps in a spot role and was beat on a TD pass to Rome Odunze in his limited action.

Injuries

Guerendo has a sprained foot and will be evaluated later this week to see if he can play. ... OL Ben Bartch will likely go on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain Sunday. ... LB Dre Greenlaw could return this week for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon in the Super Bowl. ... DL Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) and LT Trent Williams (ankle) will be evaluated this week but there is no timeline on when they will return. ... LG Aaron Banks cleared the concussion protocol and should play this week. ... LB Dee Winters (ankle), S Malik Mustapha (chest, shoulder) and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are day-to-day.

Key number

305 — The 49ers outgained the Bears by 305 yards in the first half for the ninth best advantage in a first half since at least 1991. The 319 yards for San Francisco were the most by any team in a first half this season and the 4 yards allowed were the fewest.

What’s next

The 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.