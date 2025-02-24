SportsFootball

49ers sign offensive lineman Ben Bartch to a 1-year contract

San Francisco 49ers guard Ben Bartch (78) lines up during...

San Francisco 49ers guard Ben Bartch (78) lines up during an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Aug 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers signed offensive lineman Ben Bartch to a one-year contract for 2025 that likely puts him in the mix to compete for the starting job at left guard next season.

The Niners locked up Bartch with a new deal on Monday before he was set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year next month.

Bartch played sparingly since joining San Francisco midway through the 2023 season, but showed enough to be part of the team's plans as the 49ers will likely need a new starter at left guard with Aaron Banks headed to free agency.

Bartch started two games last season, faring well in a loss at Buffalo and then leaving early the following week with a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the final month of the season.

Bartch was drafted by Jacksonville in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He started 20 games for the Jaguars before getting waived midway through the 2023 season. He then signed with San Francisco where he has mostly been a backup and special teams player.

Bolstering the offensive line is a major need for the 49ers this offseason after the team struggled to open holes in the running game, especially in short-yardage situations, and allowed too much pressure on Brock Purdy.

The Niners are hoping to get starting left tackle Trent Williams back healthy after he missed seven games with injuries last season. Dominick Puni excelled at right guard as a rookie but San Francisco could look to upgrade at the other three spots.

