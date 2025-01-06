Kyler Murray throws 4 TD passes and the Cardinals beat the 49ers 47-24 in finale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns, two to Greg Dortch, and the Arizona Cardinals beat the injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers 47-24 on Sunday.

Arizona (8-9) won four more games than last year, but still missed the playoffs for a third straight season. San Francisco (6-11) lost seven of its final eight to finish with its worst record since 2018.

The Cardinals led throughout the second half and took a 33-24 lead with 14:16 left in the fourth quarter when Michael Carter sneaked into the end zone just inside the left pylon for a 2-yard touchdown. Arizona put the game away with 5:47 remaining on Murray's 12-yard TD pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. that made it 40-24.

Tony Jones Jr. ran for a 46-yard touchdown to conclude the scoring and give Arizona its highest point total since 2015.

Harrison finished with eight TD catches, tying the franchise's rookie record held by Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin.

Joshua Dobbs — starting for the 49ers in the place of injured Brock Purdy — threw for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He hit wide-open fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 36-yard TD with 4:49 left in the third quarter to cut the Cardinals' advantage to 26-24.

But Dobbs had a pair of costly mistakes in the fourth quarter, losing a fumble on one drive and throwing an interception on the next. The quarterback played for the Cardinals during the first half of last season, starting eight games while Murray was rehabbing a knee injury.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Chad Ryland made a 49-yard field goal as the first half ended to give the Cardinals a 20-17 lead. The drive took only 16 seconds. San Francisco had just tied the game at 17-all when Ricky Pearsall made a tough catch in traffic for a 6-yard touchdown.

Tight end Trey McBride — who earned his first Pro Bowl nod earlier this week — caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Murray with 1:51 left in the second quarter. McBride caught 111 passes this season, shattering his own franchise record for a tight end.

Arizona took a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter when Murray hit Dortch for a 23-yard touchdown. Dortch caught a short pass and then weaved his way through the 49ers' defense, scoring his second touchdown of the year. His second touchdown of the game came in the third quarter on a 2-yard catch that made it 26-17.

Jake Moody made a 51-yard field goal on the game's opening drive to give the 49ers a 3-0 advantage. That would be their only lead.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nick McCloud (35) during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Ejections

Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings were ejected in the second quarter after getting into a scuffle. The ejections came one play after Jennings and Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V were called for a personal fouls after their tussle on the other side of the field.

Injuries

49ers: Purdy (elbow) and WR Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist) were inactive. ... RB Issac Guerendo (knee/ankle) was carted off the field early in the first quarter. ... S Malik Mustapha (knee) was hurt in the second quarter. ... S Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) was ruled out early in the third quarter.

Cardinals: WR Michael Wilson (hamstring) and LB Victor Dimukeje (eye) were inactive. ... CB Max Melton (wrist) left in the first half.