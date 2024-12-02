SportsFootball

49ers' Christian McCaffrey ruled out of game against Bills with knee injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against...

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp, bottom, during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

By The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury and limped to the locker room in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The Niners announced at the start of the third quarter that he would not return.

McCaffrey stepped awkwardly on a sweep to the left on a snow-slicked field. The All-Pro went down almost immediately for a 5-yard loss. He went to the sideline and was examined in the medical tent before exiting the field.

The outing was McCaffrey's fourth this season after the 2023 offensive player of the year missed the Niners' first eight games with Achilles tendinitis. His 19-yard run in the first quarter was his longest of the season, and he had seven carries for 53 yards and two catches for 14 yards before getting hurt.

San Francisco also ruled out defensive lineman Kevin Givens with a chest injury, and linebacker Fred Warner left the game briefly with cramps before returning.

More football news

49ers' Christian McCaffrey ruled out of game against Bills with knee injury
Violent hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'has no business being in our league,' coach says2m read
Saints lose Taysom Hill for the final minutes of a loss to the Rams -- and perhaps longer3m read
Baker Mayfield doesn't think NCAA should ban flag planting, says 'Let the boys play'1m read
Justin Tucker's slump continues as the Ravens lose 24-19 to the Eagles2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME