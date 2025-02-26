49ers promote Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator and replace Brian Griese as QBs coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have promoted assistant Klay Kubiak into the offensive coordinator role that had been vacant the past two seasons and replaced Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach.

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced several changes and additions to his coaching staff on Tuesday after previously hiring Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator to replace the fired Nick Sorensen and Brant Boyer as special teams coach to replace Brian Schneider.

Shanahan had expressed his intention at the end of the season to promote Kubiak into the role that hadn't been filled since Mike McDaniel left to become head coach in Miami after the 2021 season.

But the 49ers needed to interview at least two minority candidates to comply with the Rooney Rule before making Kubiak's promotion official.

Kubiak is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak, who gave Shanahan his first job as a position coach and a coordinator in the NFL when he was head coach in Houston. The younger Kubiak is entering his fifth season as an assistant in San Francisco and served as the passing game specialist last season.

The other major change on the staff includes promoting Mick Lombardi from senior offensive assistant to quarterbacks coach. Griese had held that role for the past three seasons and played a key role in the development of quarterback Brock Purdy. Griese is no longer on the staff.

Among the additions to the staff are former Jacksonville head coach and longtime defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as assistant head coach of the defense, Ray Brown as defensive backs and cornerbacks coach, Greg Scruggs as assistant defensive line coach and Colt Anderson as assistant special teams coach.

The Niners also hired Jake Lynch, the son of GM John Lynch, as a defensive quality control coach. Jake Lynch was a graduate assistant at the University of Washington last season.

Offensive line coach Chris Foerster was given the assistant head coach title and receivers coach Leonard Hankerson will also be a passing game specialist this season.