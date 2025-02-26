49ers have started contract talks with QB Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team has begun negotiations with quarterback Brock Purdy about a long-term contract and believes both sides want to get a deal done.

Purdy’s contract extension is one of the main items on the offseason to-do list for San Francisco. He is nearing the end of one of the NFL’s biggest bargains for the 49ers, with one year left on the rookie deal he signed as the last pick of the 2022 draft.

“We have started negotiations,” Lynch said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “We’re talking. I won’t go into negotiations like always is our stance. I want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we’re here and beyond and we’ll leave it at that."

Purdy has made less than $1 million a year for his first three seasons and is set to get a small raise in 2025 to about $5.2 million under the league’s proven performance escalator for making the Pro Bowl last season.

But Purdy’s play has far exceeded that salary and he is now eligible to negotiate an extension for the first time and could be in line for a contract that will pay him in excess of $50 million a year.

After finishing fourth in MVP voting in his first full season as a starter in 2023, Purdy was far less productive this season as injuries to several key playmakers had a major impact on the Niners offense.

Purdy’s passer rating dropped nearly 17 points to 96.1, he had only 20 TD passes and 12 interceptions on the season, and also came up short in several late-game scenarios when the 49ers had a chance for a comeback win.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

But the belief in Purdy from the organization remains as strong as it has been and Purdy has talked about his desire to remain in San Francisco.

“The final thing is there’s no guarantee we get something done,” Lynch said. “My experience has been when both sides are motivated there’s ample opportunity to do so and we’ve been able to do that.”

Lynch addressed several other topics during his availability on Wednesday:

Deebo Samuel trade request

Lynch confirmed that the Niners have given receiver Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade after a disappointing 2024 season.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 11, 2022. Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Samuel made the request in a season-ending meeting with Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan and the Niners have had talks with other teams about a possible deal.

“We’re on good terms with Deebo,” Lynch said. “He’s asked for a fresh start and I think we’re going to honor that. I don't like seeing great players leave and he is a great player. ... He makes plays and he makes game-changing plays."

After an All-Pro season in 2021 with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 2021, Samuel’s production has dropped after he signed a three-year, $71.6 million extension the following offseason that runs through the 2025 season.

Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns and averaged only 3.2 yards on his 42 carries as he dealt with some injuries last season. Samuel hasn’t reached 900 yards receiving in a season since the breakthrough 2021 campaign.

Injury updates

Lynch had positive news on the status of stars Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams, who missed significant time with injuries last season. He said that McCaffrey is doing “great” in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury that sidelined him in Week 13 and he should be ready for at least part of the offseason program.

McCaffrey, who will turn 29 in June, played only four games last season after missing the first half with Achilles tendinitis.

Williams missed the final seven games last season with an ankle injury but is committed to returning in 2025 at age 37. Williams has been one of the top left tackles in the NFL since joining San Francisco in 2020 and is a key cog in the Niners' offense.

“Trent is playing. He's is ready,” Lynch said. "He’s really motivated to come back.”

Griese's departure

The Niners had a bit of a surprise when it was announced on Tuesday that Mick Lombardi was being promoted from senior offensive assistant to quarterbacks coach to replace Brian Griese.

Griese held that role for the past three seasons and played a key role in the drafting and development of Purdy. Lynch said Griese left to spend more time with his family.

“He had given it some thought on the front end and at the time he gave us a three-year commitment," Lynch said.

"He’s a very principled guy. ... I don’t want to speak for Brian, but other things were pulling at him and respect that he made a tough decision but one he thought was best for him and his family.”