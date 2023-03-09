49ers sign OL Colton McKivitz to 2-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension before he became a restricted free agent.

The deal announced Thursday keeps McKivitz under contract through the 2024 season for San Francisco.

McKivitz was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and has started five games in his career. He is expected to be in the mix to take over the right tackle job in San Francisco this upcoming season if starter Mike McGlinchey leaves in free agency.

McKivitz has played 28 games over three years with his most important game coming in the 2021 season finale when he filled in for injured All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.

McKivitz held up well that game against the Los Angeles Ram and helped San Francisco win 27-24 in overtime to clinch a playoff spot.