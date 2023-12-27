49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb among best bets to score in Week 17 of NFL season

There are few surprises in the final installment of Best Bets, as most of the players herein have been fixtures throughout the season. It’s time to stick with the players who have been there all season, as we near the end of the fantasy football year. These are my best bets to score in Week 17.

Running Back

KYREN WILLIAMS, RAMS

Williams’ fantasy production is consistent, as he had more than 100 yards and a score against New Orleans. He now has five total TDs in his past five games, and he’s set to capitalize this week on a matchup with the Giants, our fourth-best matchup for opposing backs. He's third in total TDs (12) for RBs, but with four fewer games than the leaders, Williams has -125 odds to score, the second-best odds for any back in WK17. The 36.94% TD dependent Williams has a good chance to reach the end zone against the Giants.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ERS

It’s no surprise McCaffrey makes the final list of the season, as he’s been on the list most weeks it seems. His already stellar chances of finding the end zone are boosted this week, as McCaffrey faces our second-best matchup for RBs, the Commanders. Washington has allowed 17 TDs to opposing backs this season, the fourth most in the league, and McCaffrey is likely to add to that total. Vegas believes in him more than any other player this week, as they’ve given him -200 odds to score, the best in the league. Almost 40% TD dependent on more than 300 touches, there isn’t a better option than McCaffrey.

JONATHAN TAYLOR, COLTS

At six total TDs on the season, Jonathan Taylor trails the league leaders by a wide margin, but then he’s only played in eight games this season. He’ll close the gap this week, when the Colts go up against the Raiders, our eighth-best matchup for opposing RBs. Zack Moss is out, so Taylor will continue to increase his touches, as he continues to heal from a thumb injury. Even on limited touches in Week 16, he was able to find the end zone. Vegas likes him enough to give Taylor -125 odds this week, tied for second best for a RB, and I’m inclined to agree.

Wide Receiver

COURTLAND SUTTON, BRONCOS

Yes, Sutton has to clear concussion protocol to play this week, but if he does, he will have clear sailing, as Denver faces the Chargers, our third-best matchup for opposing WRs. They’ve allowed the third-most TDs (21) to WRs this season, so Sutton is primed for success. Even Vegas gives Sutton 120 odds to score, without knowing for sure if he’ll play this week. Third in WR TD receptions (10), Sutton is a strong bet to hit the end zone.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, VIKINGS

It took him a few games to find his footing, but Jefferson couldn’t be contained in Week 16, getting 141 yards and a score in a loss to Detroit. He faces another division opponent this week, the Packers, who are our 12th-best matchup for opposing WRs. It doesn’t even matter who Jefferson is up against though, as he’s one of the best receivers in the league. TJ Hockenson is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and Jordan Addison is day to day with an ankle injury, so the Vikings are going to have to go all-in on Jefferson this week. He played 98% of snaps in Week 16. There are few players I’d rather rely on in such situations than Jefferson, and he could pay off.

CEEDEE LAMB, COWBOYS

Lamb carried the Cowboys offense in Week 16, putting up 132 total yards and a score against Miami. He's third in WR scores (11) this season, This week Dallas gets to go against Detroit, our fourth-best matchup for opposing receivers. The Lions have allowed 19 TDs to WRs this season, fourth most in the league, so Lamb’s odds to find the end zone are good. Vegas puts him at -135, the best odds for any pass catcher in the league in Week 17. As he’s been all season, Lamb is a best bet to score.